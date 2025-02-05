PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Poe on EDSA fee plan Before plans can be hatched to charge fees to motorists using EDSA, concerned agencies should first fix the daily gridlock on the main thoroughfare. Mass transportation should offer a seamless, comfortable ride to commuters to encourage vehicle owners to leave their cars at home. Secondary streets should also be cleared of obstructions as alternative routes for those who will not use EDSA. Public consultation is indispensable to gather the views of the population who would be affected by the restrictions. Without these measures in place, the planned EDSA road pricing will only exacerbate the hardships faced by motorists who endure traffic, high fuel prices, and inflation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.