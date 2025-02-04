Statement by Premier King on the proposed pause on the U.S. tariffs

CANADA, February 4 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the proposed pause on the U.S. tariffs:

“Following this evening’s announcement from Prime Minister Trudeau that the proposed tariffs are being paused, our province will also pause the planned removal of liquor products from our shelves. This decision creates space for further discussions to find a resolution that protects jobs, businesses, and industries in Prince Edward Island and across Canada.

I have been in close contact with my fellow First Ministers and federal counterparts to ensure that the voices of Islanders are heard. We rely on strong, stable trade relationships, and we will not allow uncertainty to threaten our economy.

We welcome continued dialogue with all partners and remain committed to standing up for Island businesses, workers, and exporters. Prince Edward Island has long valued positive cross-border relationships, and I am hopeful this pause will allow us to find a fair and stable path forward.”