Phunware Mobile Hospitality Solution Deployed at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Phunware Technology for Location-Based Services and Enhanced Connectivity Providing Guests Seamless, Property-Wide Navigation

Integrated Solutions for Data-Driven Insights and Location Based Services to Boost Efficiency, Revenue, and Guest Satisfaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, announced today that JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is deploying its enhanced Smart Hospitality Solution . The app will provide JW Marriott Desert Ridge guests using iOS and Android operating systems with real time navigation capabilities across 950 guest rooms and meeting space as well as the amenities including: AquaRidge WaterPark, Revive Spa, multiple restaurants, golf club and other features at this Marriott resort property.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge chose Phunware to develop the resort property app based on experience and capabilities developing mobile solutions that enhance guest experiences across complex facilities.

“Working with Phunware enables us to provide guests the tools to navigate and discover everything the property has to offer,” said Christa Wood, Director of Marketing at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. “Our new mobile app showcases amenities and seasonal activities throughout the year, ensuring guest enjoyment and engagement with our resort."

Phunware’s enhanced Smart Hospitality Solution perfectly aligns with Marriott’s requirements for mobile-first guest experiences by enabling resort guests to access features such as:

On-Property Navigation

Navigate seamlessly throughout the resort with step-by-step directions. Guests can easily locate rooms, event venues, dining options, pools, and other amenities. This feature enhances the guest experience by eliminating the stress of finding their way around large properties.

Dining Reservations

Explore and reserve exceptional dining options at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, from the inventive Southwestern flavors of Tía Carmen to the Asian-inspired creations at Kembara, or the refined atmosphere of Meritage, an Urban Tavern by the golf course.

Cabana and Experience Bookings

Conveniently book poolside cabanas to relax by the water and participate in resort-hosted events and activities, such as family-friendly experiences, fitness classes, or entertainment nights.

Spa and Golf Reservations

Effortlessly schedule spa treatments, including massages, facials, body treatments, and salon services, through the app. Guests can also reserve tee times at the resort golf course, making it simple to plan a relaxing or active day.

“Technology has become a cornerstone of modern hospitality and forward-looking companies are providing the seamless, personalized mobile-first experiences that guests expect,” said Stephen Chen, CEO of Phunware. “JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is a perfect example of how personalized, easy-to-use digital interfaces will help luxury hotels, resorts and other large complex facilities exceed guest and other user expectations. For example, mobile hospitality solutions allow guests to check in, unlock their rooms, order room service and book activities — all from their smartphones.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware’s mobile experience platform unifies the guest experience in hospitality.

About JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa features 950 rooms with dramatic desert and mountain views among lush grounds and gardens. The elements of fire, water, earth, and sky are woven into the resort experience, amenities, and decor. Arizona’s largest luxury resort offers Marriott’s first Revive Spa, a fitness center and movement studio, seven dining outlets, 240,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and the exclusive Griffin Club. The AAA Four Diamond resort also boasts four acres of elaborately landscaped waterways, including five pools, a 1,600-foot Lazy River and three unique multi-story waterslides that opened in summer 2023. A destination for the active, the expansive resort offers ample opportunity to explore the outdoors and delight in 330+ days of sunshine a year, with on-site amenities such as 17 pickleball courts, three tennis courts, 36 holes of championship golf at Wildfire Golf Club, and bike rentals, along with convenient access to nearby hiking and fitness trails.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new Generative AI platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com . To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit ai.phunware.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

PHUN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Phunware Media Contact:

Joe McGurk, Managing Director

917-259-6895

PHUN@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.