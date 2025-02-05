Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market Size to Surpass USD 1.39 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market

Growth is driven by the increasing nutritional needs of pregnant women, a surge in maternal health awareness, and innovations in supplement formulation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period, 2024-2032. As the awareness about maternal health is increasing, coupled with high birth rates and pregnant women prioritizing dietary supplements over traditional medication, would further work as an active driving factor for the industry growth. As consumers become more educated and aware of the importance of essential nutrients during pregnancy, there is growing demand for fortified prenatal vitamins containing specific vitamins and minerals such as folic acid, iron, calcium, and DHA, with innovative products leading the prenatal vitamins market.Get a Free Sample Report of Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4424 Segment AnalysisThe market is dominated by capsule, Gummy Show Highest Growth RateIn 2023, the capsule segment accounted for 56.98% of the revenue share and remains the dominant segment. Capsules are more shelf stable, and easier to take, and most of any nutrients in it will be absorbed better. Health professionals recommend conquering prenatal supplements at this stage in capsule-based-type systems that are exactly thousands of nutrients based on health information.The gummy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The chewable nature of the gummies and their pleasantness made them attractive to expectant mothers, who are less likely to experience nausea with the gummies than usual pills. In this category, the market growth is also driven by the increasing demand for sugar-free and vegan gummy supplements.By Distribution Channel, Supermarkets and Drug Stores Hold Largest Share, E-commerce to Expand RapidlySupermarkets and drug stores were the dominant distribution channels in 2023, accounting for 62% of total market revenue. These retail outlets are preferred due to easy accessibility, a wide product range, and expert guidance available at pharmacies.The Online Platform segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing penetration of online pharmacies, direct-to-consumer brands, and subscription-based prenatal supplement services is driving digital sales. Convenience, home delivery, and the availability of customer reviews make online platforms a preferred choice for many pregnant women.North America to Remain at the dominant region in global market by region, Asia-pacific to explore the fastest growthIn 2023, North America was the largest regional market for prenatal vitamins supplement with a total revenue market share of 53.1%. This region dominates due to increasing health consciousness along with high discretionary income and advice from healthcare professionals regarding prenatal nutrition. North America has a strong hold over global plant-based omega 3 market owing to presence of leading manufacturers and retailers of supplements.The most rapid growth is anticipated for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period. Demand is being driven by the rising awareness regarding maternal health, government initiatives promoting pre-natal care, and increasing pregnancies in countries such as India and China. Demand for organic and plant-based prenatal supplements are increasing in APAC, which is another reason that the market is set to flourish. Abbott Laboratories and Procter & Gamble are also expanding their presence in the region to meet the demand for prenatal vitamins.

Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market Segmentation

By Product Form
• Capsules
• Powder
• Gummy

By Distribution Channel
• Supermarket and Drug Store
• Online Platform

Key Players in Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market
• Country Life LLC
• Abbott Nutrition
• Garden of Life Inc.
• New Chapter Inc.
• MegaFood
• Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc.
• Nordic Naturals
• Biotics Research Corporation
• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
• Procter & Gamble

Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market by Product Form
8. Prenatal Vitamins Supplement Market by Distribution Channel
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion

About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

