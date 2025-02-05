Ensemble Receives Fifth Best in KLAS Designation for Delivering Frictionless Revenue Cycle and Exceptional Patient Experiences

Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations for the fifth time has been named Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing. This designation recognizes Ensemble as the top ranked partner in delivering a frictionless revenue cycle and exceptional patient experiences by healthcare leaders.

“We’re thrilled to be named Best in KLAS for the fifth time and to be recognized as the best for providers, by providers,” said Ensemble Founder and CEO Judson Ivy. “At Ensemble, we’re dedicated to exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and their patients. We’re proud to be named the best partner for providers to overcome increasing market headwinds so they can focus on what’s most important – serving their patients and communities – and being paid fairly for the life-saving care they provide.”

Ensemble received an overall score of 91.3, ranking first across all five customer experience categories, including loyalty, operations, relationship, services and value. According to KLAS performance data, “customers report Ensemble has strong relationships, strong product and the most loyal customers”.

“We’ve been ranked Best in KLAS five times thanks to our clients and our more than 12,000 dedicated Ensemble leaders and associates who are playing a pivotal role in driving impactful results,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “At Ensemble, we believe in empowering our people to be the difference and fostering a culture where we are consistently enhancing efficiencies and encouraging innovation for our clients. We’re dedicated to investing in our teams so together we can exceed expectations and deliver an exceptional experience. Doing so allows hospitals, health systems and clinicians to focus on delivering care, not defending it.”

Ensemble manages $37 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services – delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

"Congratulations to Ensemble for being recognized as the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is a testament to organizations like Ensemble for their hard work, dedication, and passion--all of which are needed to drive our industry forward. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS.

Ensemble consistently earns top honors across a variety of industry organizations, reinforcing its status as a leader in delivering exceptional service and scalable performance. Highlights include:

Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022, 2024-2025)

Black Book Research’s Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2024)

22 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2024)

Leader in Everest Group’s RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment (2024)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020, 2022-2023)

Energage Top Workplaces USA (2022-2024)

Fortune Media Best Workplaces in Healthcare (2024)

Monster Top Workplace for Remote Work (2024)

Great Place to Work certified (2023-2024)

Best in KLAS is based on information obtained from the 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month. Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 750 products and services from more than 200 vendors.

Ensemble is looking forward to accepting the award during the 2025 Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 3, 2025.

