Aspire North Launches Aspire Data Network Utilizing Experian Marketing Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire North, in collaboration with Experian Marketing Services (EMS), has announced the launch of the Aspire Data Network (ADN). This self-service audience intelligence platform provides Aspire North’s customers direct access to Experian’s marketing data. With ADN, Aspire North empowers agencies and marketers to craft detailed consumer profiles, create highly personalized campaigns, and drive superior outcomes across omnichannel platforms.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ADN’s innovative self-service design enables agencies of all sizes to independently access Experian’s premium consumer marketing data without relying on intermediary vendors. This direct access ensures greater efficiency, faster campaign deployment, and the ability to adapt marketing strategies swiftly.

“With Aspire Data Network, we’re putting the power of world-class consumer insights directly into the hands of agencies and marketers,” said Jason Carlson, Aspire North’s Executive Vice President. “This platform unlocks unparalleled flexibility and control, enabling businesses to build tailored campaigns that resonate with their audiences and drive measurable results.”

The Aspire Data Network utilizes Experian marketing data, providing insights on consumer behavior, preferences, and demographics with the ability to customize data selections based on specific campaign goals, ADN offers businesses unmatched precision in audience targeting for omnichannel marketing efforts.

“Our goal is to empower marketers with data-driven insights that fuel more impactful consumer engagements,” said Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer at Experian Marketing Services. “Through our collaboration with Aspire North, we’re making it easier than ever for agencies and brands of all sizes to leverage robust consumer intelligence to create personalized campaigns that resonate at scale and drive measurable growth.”

In addition to supporting agencies of all sizes, Aspire Data Network democratizes access to high-quality data, allowing small to mid-sized businesses to compete more effectively in the market. This enables smaller businesses to leverage the same data-driven insights as larger enterprises, leveling the playing field for their marketing strategies.

“The launch of ADN comes at a time when marketing teams are seeking greater control and agility in their operations,” said Carlson. “As the industry shifts toward self-service platforms and data-driven personalization, Aspire Data Network offers direct access to premium data, enhanced agility, and unprecedented audience insights - all of which drive greater ROI.”

About Aspire North

Aspire North is a marketing and technology firm that partners with companies that recognize data-driven strategies as the key to sustainable growth. Powered by Experian® data, the Aspire North team combines experience, talent, and passion to deliver highly effective results across various industries and market segments.

Specializing in audience intelligence, consumer behavior analytics, and predictive modeling, Aspire North enables organizations to harness the power of data to optimize marketing, enhance customer engagement, and make smarter business decisions.

With a strong focus on innovation and data-driven strategy, Aspire North empowers its clients to navigate an ever-evolving business landscape with confidence.

Learn more at www.Aspire-North.com for the latest insights and updates.

Discover Aspire Data Network at www.Aspire-North.com/ADN

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. It helps redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify health care, deliver digital marketing solutions and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using its unique combination of data, analytics and software. Experian also assists millions of people to realize their financial goals and helps them save time and money.

Experian operates across a range of markets, from financial services and health care to automotive, agrifinance, insurance and many more industry segments.

Experian invests in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), it has a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Its corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.experianplc.com

Media Contact:

Aspire North

Alex Le

Managing Director

ale@aspire-north.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.