IoT Node and Gateway Market to Surpass USD 1459.33 Billion by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

The IoT Node and Gateway Market is driven by growing IoT adoption, enabling seamless connectivity, data processing, and security across smart homes, industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The IoT Node and Gateway Market was valued at USD 478.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1459.33 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Demand for smart devices, increased connectivity, and data processing capacities are increasing the IoT Node and Gateway market. The rise of various IoT applications spanning multiple industry domains, increasing wireless technology development, and demand for quicker delivery of data will be some of the major drivers for market growth.Get Free Sample Report of IoT Node and Gateway Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2098 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Huawei Technologies- Texas Instruments Incorporated- Hewlett Packard Enterprise- Aaeon Components- Dell Technologies- Intel Corporation- NXP Semiconductor- Cisco Systems- TE Connectivity- AdvantechKey Market Segmentation:By Hardware, Connectivity ICs held the biggest revenue share in 2023, given their vital importance in facilitating smooth communication between connected compact devices. With more industries switching to IoT solutions, the need of the hour is continuous high-speed data passage without any exceptions.By End Use Application, the consumer segment held the largest market share in 2023 as smart-home devices, wearables, and other smart electronics are witnessing substantial adoption by consumers. Driven by the surge in need for convenience, personalization, and automation, IoT technologies are becoming a part and parcel of consumers' daily routines.North America Dominates IoT Market in 2023 as Asia Pacific Sparks Fastest Growth Through 2032North America had the highest market share in 2023 because of the adoption of IoT in advance, stable structure, and high presence of key players. Market growth in the region was attributable to advanced manufacturing capabilities, high demand for smart devices, and investments in next-gen connectivity such as 5G.The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most rapid CAGR growth from 2024-2032, This growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization, digital transformation, and adoption of IoT in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare in the region. Furthermore, in coming years, IoT adoption is likely to gain momentum and such market growth will be aided by enhancing IoT infrastructure, development of wireless technologies, and government initiatives for smart cities and automation.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2098 Recent Developments:-In April 2023, Texas Instruments launched the SimpleLink™ Wi-Fi 6 companion ICs, offering affordable and robust connectivity for IoT applications.-In January 2025, HPE Aruba unveiled AI-powered, security-focused solutions for retailers at NRF 2025, enhancing IoT data collection and edge processing with innovations for real-time operations and secure networks.-In April 2024, ithinx partnered with NXP Semiconductors to create the iXpro platform, a high-performance wireless solution for faster IoT gateway development.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. IoT Node and Gateway Market Segmentation, by HardwareChapter 8. IoT Node and Gateway Market Segmentation, by End Use ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of IoT Node and Gateway Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2098

