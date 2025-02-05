Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,153 in the last 365 days.

FirstService Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Strong Revenue Growth Drives Profitability

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Year ended
    December 31   December 31
    2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Revenues (millions) $ 1,365.3   $ 1,079.3   $ 5,216.9   $ 4,334.5
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   137.9     103.3     513.7     415.7
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.34     1.11     5.00     4.66
                         
GAAP Operating Earnings   89.6     48.1     337.5     244.9
GAAP EPS   0.71     0.14     2.97     2.24
                         

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced strong fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.37 billion, a 27% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 10% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $137.9 million, up 33%, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.34, a 21% increase over the prior year quarter. Operating Earnings for the quarter were $89.6 million, relative to $48.1 million in the prior year period. Diluted EPS was $0.71 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.14 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, consolidated revenues were $5.22 billion, a 20% increase relative to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $513.7 million, up 24%, and Adjusted EPS was $5.00, an increase of 7% versus the prior year. Operating Earnings were $337.5 million, versus $244.9 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $2.97, compared to $2.24 in the prior year.

“We are very pleased with how we closed out the year,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our teams were focused on driving healthy profitable growth which is reflected in the strong top-line and improved margins. This momentum and continued operational execution reinforces our expectations for a strong 2025,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$5.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results
FirstService Residential generated revenues of $521.3 million for the fourth quarter, up 5% relative to the prior year quarter, including 3% organic growth. The top-line performance was underpinned by contract wins in high-rise markets including Texas, Toronto and Chicago, with growth tempered by the ongoing community budgetary pressures referenced in our prior third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $46.0 million, an increase of 6% compared to $43.5 million reported in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $34.4 million, versus $34.1 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Operating margins were relatively in-line with the prior year quarter.

FirstService Brands recorded revenues of $844.1 million, up 45% versus the prior year period. Revenues increased 16% on an organic basis primarily due to increased weather events and large-loss claims activity at our restoration operations, compared to the prior year quarter. The division top-line performance also included contribution from our Roofing Corp of America acquisition which was acquired in December 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $100.7 million, compared to $61.1 million in the prior year quarter. Operating Earnings were $69.9 million, versus $20.6 million in the prior year quarter. The segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increase was mainly due to operating leverage at our restoration operations, as well as continued realization of cost efficiencies within our home services brands. The Operating Earnings margin was further buoyed by the same acquisition-related fair value adjustments to contingent upside earn-out structures noted in the prior third quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $8.9 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $1.2 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $14.7 million, relative to $6.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to non-cash foreign exchange adjustments.

Segmented Full Year Results
FirstService Residential reported revenues of $2.13 billion, up 7% relative to 2023, including 5% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by new property management contract wins across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $199.3 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Operating Earnings were $159.2 million, compared to $155.0 million in the prior year. Operating margins were in-line with the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues were $3.08 billion, up 32% versus the prior year, including 3% organic growth. Growth in the division was driven primarily by our Roofing Corp of America acquisition, together with solid organic growth at our Century Fire Protection operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $339.5 million, up 40% relative to the prior year. Operating Earnings were $230.1 million, versus $126.5 million a year ago. The segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was positively impacted primarily by margin improvement within our home services brands. The Operating Earnings margin was further positively impacted from contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $25.1 million for the full year, relative to $14.4 million in the prior year. Corporate costs were $51.8 million, relative to $36.6 million in 2023, with the increase driven primarily by the impact of non-cash foreign exchange adjustments, as well as stock-based compensation expense.

Conference Call & Presentation
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc0caa93df85548909c3b68b8c526df66 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zvtxjnkg. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
        
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$) December 31   December 31
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Net earnings $ 50,179     $ 23,783     $ 187,774     $ 147,021  
Income tax   19,153       12,051       70,124       56,317  
Other income, net   (863 )     (595 )     (3,239 )     (5,810 )
Interest expense, net   21,146       12,823       82,853       47,364  
Operating earnings   89,615       48,062       337,512       244,892  
Depreciation and amortization   47,828       33,872       165,269       127,934  
Acquisition-related items   (5,272 )     16,485       (14,402 )     21,517  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,685       4,924       25,311       21,385  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,856     $ 103,343     $ 513,690     $ 415,728  
                               


A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.      
                       
(in thousands of US$)                    
                       
                       
Three months ended December 31, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 34,382     $ 69,909     $ (14,676 )
Depreciation and amortization       10,439       37,366       23  
Acquisition-related items       1,191       (6,578 )     115  
Stock-based compensation expense       -       -       5,685  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 46,012     $ 100,697     $ (8,853 )
                       
                       
Three months ended December 31, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 34,136     $ 20,603     $ (6,677 )
Depreciation and amortization       8,373       25,477       22  
Acquisition-related items       1,002       14,992       491  
Stock-based compensation expense       -       -       4,924  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 43,511     $ 61,072     $ (1,240 )
                       
                       
                       
Year ended December 31, 2024       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 159,206     $ 230,080     $ (51,774 )
Depreciation and amortization       37,506       127,672       91  
Acquisition-related items       2,576       (18,263 )     1,285  
Stock-based compensation expense       -       -       25,311  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 199,288     $ 339,489     $ (25,087 )
                       
                       
Year ended December 31, 2023       FirstService     FirstService      
          Residential     Brands     Corporate (1)
                       
Operating earnings (loss)     $ 155,044     $ 126,468     $ (36,620 )
Depreciation and amortization       33,114       94,729       91  
Acquisition-related items       (366 )     21,159       724  
Stock-based compensation expense       -       -       21,385  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 187,792     $ 242,356     $ (14,420 )
                       
                       
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
                       
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$) December 31   December 31
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Net earnings $ 50,179     $ 23,783     $ 187,774     $ 147,021  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (3,639 )     (3,925 )     (15,624 )     (14,140 )
Acquisition-related items   (5,272 )     16,485       (14,402 )     21,517  
Amortization of intangible assets   22,331       13,942       72,396       54,238  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,685       4,924       25,311       21,385  
Income tax on adjustments   (8,125 )     (4,905 )     (28,335 )     (19,662 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (206 )     (665 )     (693 )     (1,517 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 60,953     $ 49,639     $ 226,427     $ 208,842  
                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
(in US$) December 31   December 31
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.14     $ 2.97     $ 2.24  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.31       0.30       0.83       0.72  
Acquisition-related items   (0.11 )     0.36       (0.31 )     0.47  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.34       0.23       1.11       0.88  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.09       0.08       0.40       0.35  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.34     $ 1.11     $ 5.00     $ 4.66  
                               


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Operating Results
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
          Three months     Twelve months
          ended December 31     ended December 31
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                             
Revenues   $ 1,365,349     $ 1,079,260     $ 5,216,894     $ 4,334,548  
                             
Cost of revenues     911,361       735,920       3,498,974       2,947,008  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     321,817       244,921       1,229,541       993,197  
Depreciation     25,497       19,930       92,873       73,696  
Amortization of intangible assets     22,331       13,942       72,396       54,238  
Acquisition-related items (1)     (5,272 )     16,485       (14,402 )     21,517  
Operating earnings     89,615       48,062       337,512       244,892  
Interest expense, net     21,146       12,823       82,853       47,364  
Other income, net     (863 )     (595 )     (3,239 )     (5,810 )
Earnings before income tax     69,332       35,834       257,898       203,338  
Income tax     19,153       12,051       70,124       56,317  
Net earnings     50,179       23,783       187,774       147,021  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     3,639       3,925       15,624       14,140  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     14,064       13,596       37,775       32,490  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 32,476     $ 6,262     $ 134,375     $ 100,391  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
                             
    Basic   $ 0.72     $ 0.14     $ 2.98     $ 2.25  
    Diluted     0.71       0.14       2.97       2.24  
                             
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.34     $ 1.11     $ 5.00     $ 4.66  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     45,194       44,639       45,019       44,556  
    Diluted     45,583       44,874       45,280       44,795  

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets            
(in thousands of US$)  
             
               
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
               
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,598   $ 187,617  
Restricted cash   16,088     19,260  
Accounts receivable   947,517     842,236  
Other current assets   368,150     311,889  
  Current assets   1,559,353     1,361,002  
Other non-current assets   30,121     34,418  
Fixed assets   253,994     204,188  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   240,518     218,299  
Goodwill and intangible assets   2,110,866     1,807,836  
  Total assets $ 4,194,852   $ 3,625,743  
               
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 541,509   $ 471,083  
Other current liabilities   214,575     211,661  
Operating lease liabilities - current   53,115     50,898  
Long-term debt - current   41,567     37,132  
  Current liabilities   850,766     770,774  
Long-term debt - non-current   1,257,143     1,144,975  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   214,423     183,923  
Other liabilities   150,542     115,938  
Deferred income tax   84,895     53,024  
Redeemable non-controlling interests   449,337     332,963  
Shareholders' equity   1,187,746     1,024,146  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 4,194,852   $ 3,625,743  
               
               
Supplemental balance sheet information            
Total debt $ 1,298,710   $ 1,182,107  
Total debt, net of cash   1,071,112     994,490  
             


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US$)
        Three months ended     Twelve months ended
        December 31     December 31
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                           
Cash provided by (used in)                        
                           
Operating activities                        
Net earnings   $ 50,179     $ 23,783     $ 187,774     $ 147,021  
Items not affecting cash:                        
  Depreciation and amortization     47,828       33,872       165,269       127,934  
  Deferred income tax     (7,172 )     (18,413 )     (13,986 )     (19,049 )
  Other     (1,424 )     18,384       5,805       34,416  
        89,411       57,626       344,862       290,322  
                           
Changes in non-cash working capital                        
  Accounts receivable     (22,323 )     (17,045 )     (42,306 )     (93,822 )
  Payables and accruals     15,249       38,159       22,602       19,662  
  Other     4,382       36,040       (20,129 )     68,532  
                           
Contingent acquisition consideration paid     -       (4,334 )     (19,355 )     (4,334 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     86,719       110,446       285,674       280,360  
                           
Investing activities                        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (53,581 )     (434,366 )     (212,246 )     (547,182 )
Purchases of fixed assets     (31,916 )     (25,065 )     (112,798 )     (92,734 )
Other investing activities     (1,373 )     (6,173 )     1,342       (6,413 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (86,870 )     (465,604 )     (323,702 )     (646,329 )
                           
Financing activities                        
Increase in long-term debt, net     3,613       390,998       103,577       446,847  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     1,051       (111 )     (24,354 )     (4,285 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (11,277 )     (10,042 )     (43,828 )     (39,055 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (1,555 )     (454 )     (9,292 )     (7,376 )
Other financing activities     15,728       4,178       48,305       17,814  
Net cash provided by financing activities     7,560       384,569       74,408       413,945  
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     229       (420 )     429       (447 )
                           
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     7,638       28,991       36,809       47,529  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period     236,048       177,886       206,877       159,348  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 243,686     $ 206,877     $ 243,686     $ 206,877  
                           


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US$)
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate (2)   Consolidated
                         
Three months ended December 31                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 521,256   $ 844,093   $ -     $ 1,365,349
  Adjusted EBITDA (1)   46,012     100,697     (8,853 )     137,856
  Operating earnings   34,382     69,909     (14,676 )     89,615
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 496,281   $ 582,979   $ -     $ 1,079,260
  Adjusted EBITDA   43,511     61,072     (1,240 )     103,343
  Operating earnings   34,136     20,603     (6,677 )     48,062
                         
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Year ended December 31                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 2,134,469   $ 3,082,425   $ -     $ 5,216,894
  Adjusted EBITDA   199,288     339,489     (25,087 )     513,690
  Operating earnings   159,206     230,080     (51,774 )     337,512
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 1,996,823   $ 2,337,725   $ -     $ 4,334,548
  Adjusted EBITDA   187,792     242,356     (14,420 )     415,728
  Operating earnings   155,044     126,468     (36,620 )     244,892
                         
                         
  (1) See definition and reconciliation on pages 5 and 6.            
  (2) See definition on page 6.            

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FirstService Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more