Satellite Modem Market to Cross USD 1391.88 million by 2032, at 11.87% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider
Satellite Modem Market Expands Rapidly Driven by IoT Growth 5G Advancements and Global Connectivity DemandsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
As Per the SNS Insider,“The Satellite Modem Market was valued at USD 507.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1391.88 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.87% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”
Satellite Modem Market Growth Driven by Demand for Reliable Communication IoT Devices and Secure Networks
The satellite modem industry is seeing tremendous growth stimulation as the desire for fast, dependable communication networks, drives interest in satellite modems to fill the gap where terrestrial-based networks become weak under-served, or highly demanded. As internet service has become available to remote, underserved areas, satellite modems are a key piece of the puzzle for delivering reliable broadband services. The increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, along with the demand for secure communication networks in industries, such as defense, aviation, and maritime, is driving the growth of the market.
SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Hughes Network Systems
- ORBCOMM
- Novelsat
- Comtech Telecommunications
- Datum System
- ST Engineering
- Teledyne Technologies
- Viasat
- Work Microwave
Satellite Modem Market Growth Driven by Emergency Response Needs 5G Advancements and Disaster Recovery Demand
The expanding requirement for satellite communication in emergency response and disaster repair operations has fueled the market for sophisticated satellite modems. As the world is facing a rise in natural disasters, Satellite modems can help restore communication networks quicker, so that information can be passed when the need arises. Satellite modems are becoming increasingly attractive in high-capacity communication systems, thanks to the development of advanced modulation techniques and the increasing use of 5G transmission platforms. Furthermore, with constant developments in satellite technology, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the satellite modem market during the forecast period.
MCPC Modems Lead Satellite Market in 2023 with VSAT Dominance and SOTM Expected to Grow Fast
By Channel Type: The satellite modem market was led by MCPC modem in 2023 and it is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The reason for this is that it has better bandwidth efficiency, which means that it is well-suited to applications that emit large amounts of data, such as video streams, as well as enterprise connectivity. Its multi-channel-per-carrier support for better performance has further driven the adoption of the technology.
By Technology: The VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) technology segment leads the broadcast satellite communication market. Versatile and popular among industries everywhere, VSAT systems allow for focused and dependable communication services in less accessible locations.
The SOTM segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The main reason for this expected progress is the growing need for uninterrupted interconnectivity in mobility platforms such as military vehicles, maritime, and commercial, specifically during situations where communication is crucial.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY CHANNEL TYPE
MCPC Modem
SCPC Modem
BY TECHNOLOGY
Satcom Automatic Identification System (AIS)
VSAT
Satcom-on-the-Move
Satellite Telemetry
Satcom-on-the-Pause
BY DATA RATE
Entry Level
Mid Range
High Speed
BY APPLICATION
Mobile & Backhaul
IP Trunking
Tracking & Monitoring
In-flight Connectivity
Offshore Communication
Enterprise & Broadband
Media & Broadcast
Others
BY END-USER INDUSTRY
Energy & Utilities
Mining
Marine
Transportation & Logistics
Telecommunications
Military & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
North America Leads Satellite Modem Market in 2023 with Asia Pacific Set for Fastest Growth
North America held the largest satellite modem market revenue share in 2023 owing to the developed technological infrastructure, presence of key industry players, and extensive investments in satellite communication systems. It is the most adopted region due to the high demand for reliable and secure communication solutions in various sectors like defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. Moreover, the surge in the uptake of satellite-based broadband services, along with increasing government initiatives to improve satellite connectivity, further strengthened North America's position.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth is driven by growing investments in satellite technology, rising internet accessibility, including in remote places, and the swift digital transformation of industries. China, India, and Japan are investing billions in satellite communication in support of economic development and national security. The growth is mainly driven due to the increasing demand for satellite-based solutions for maritime, aviation, and defense.
Recent Developments:
-In January 2025, Gilat Satellite Networks completed the acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions, strengthening its position in the in-flight connectivity market.
-In April 2024, Hughes Network Systems launched a new 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and private 5G testing center in Germantown, Maryland. The facility will produce satellite hardware and support secure 5G solutions for enterprise and defense applications.
-In October 2024, ORBCOMM launched its first native satellite tracker, the SC 1000, designed for the advanced OGx network. The solar-powered device offers intelligent satellite tracking for diverse industrial applications, including agriculture, maritime, and global supply chain management.
Table of Content - Major Points Analysis
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Satellite Modem Market Segmentation, by Channel Type
Chapter 8. Satellite Modem Market Segmentation, by Technology
Chapter 9. Satellite Modem Market Segmentation, by Data Rate
Chapter 10. Satellite Modem Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 11. Regional Analysis
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 14. Conclusion
Continued…
