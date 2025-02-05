Bike Taxi Services in India Market to Grow to $1.46 Billion by 2030, Accelerated by Urban Mobility Trends | says AMR

India Bike Taxi Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India bike taxi market size generated $50.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.46 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15920 Rise in trend for on-demand ride hailing services, surge in traffic congestion in Indian cities, and increased demand for first and last mile connectivity drive the growth of the India bike taxi market. However, legal issues associated with bike taxi services and resistance from local public transport operators hampered the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in bike sharing system and increase in the inclusion of e-bikes are expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Taxi is a type of vehicle leasing service, which includes hiring the service of a driver along with the vehicle . The bike taxi is a motorized taxi that carries one passenger as a pillion behind the driver. These taxis are motor vehicle used to carry passengers for hire or reward. These vehicles require a legal contract/ permit for usage as contract carriage. They are available for general public and usually lack regular routes, fixed timings, and fixed stations. A passenger can book or hail a bike taxi ride via a call & message with the help of a smartphone application or website using internet. Passengers can book or hire a bike taxi for a decided route, which would be pre-defined by the passenger.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:▶️The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the India bike taxi market, owing to the implementation of the lockdown.▶️Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by healthcare and government authorities encouraged citizens to maintain a two-meter distance from other people for safety. This has restricted the usage of ride hailing services such as cabs and bike taxis for daily commute. Users prefer to travel in their personal vehicles due to safety concerns, which hampered the taxi business.▶️In 2020, along with the cab and ride sharing industry, bike taxi companies such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, and others suffered severely due to travel restrictions and lockdowns. For instance, in March 2020, leading bike taxi provider Rapido and OLA temporarily suspended their operations in India.The report offers detailed segmentation of the India bike taxi market based vehicle type and propulsion type.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15920 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞.Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the scooters segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 51.3% from 2022 to 2030.Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly 93% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 80.6% from 2022 to 2030.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-Baxi,Bikxie,Desto-Bike Taxi,Dunzo,Jugnoo,Mopedo,Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd),PykUpz,Rapido,Uber Technologies, Inc. Factors such as increased trend of on-demand ride hailing services , surge in traffic congestion in cities, and rise in demand for first and last mile connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the India’s bike taxi market. However, legal issues associated with bike taxi and resistance from local public transport operators restrains the market growth. Baxi,Bikxie,Desto-Bike Taxi,Dunzo,Jugnoo,Mopedo,Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd),PykUpz,Rapido,Uber Technologies, Inc. Factors such as increased trend of on-demand ride hailing services , surge in traffic congestion in cities, and rise in demand for first and last mile connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the India's bike taxi market. However, legal issues associated with bike taxi and resistance from local public transport operators restrains the market growth. On the contrary, surge in inclusion of e-bikes and technological advancement in bike sharing system is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

