Electronic Design Automation Market to Hit USD 32.75 Billion by 2032 | SNS INSIDER

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is growing with demand for advanced semiconductors, AI, and IoT, enabling efficient chip design and verification.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market was valued at USD 14.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 32.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is experiencing rapid growth as the complexity of electronic devices and systems continues to increase. With the advancement of 5G, AI, IoT, and automotive electronics, the need for advanced design tools is increasing.Get Free Sample PDF of Electronic Design Automation Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2102 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Synopsys- Cadence Design Systems- Siemens EDA- ANSYS- Keysight Technologies- Zuken- Altair Engineering- Autodesk- Altium- Mentor Graphics- Silvaco- AWR Corporation- Magma Design Automation- Dassault Systèmes- National Instruments- ARM Holdings- Rambus- Xilinx- Intel- BroadcomKey Market Segmentation:-By Deployment Mode, in 2023, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest market share due to its wide adoption in industries that require a higher level of security control by the organization along with customization.-By Application, Microprocessors and Microcontrollers accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to their indispensable function of powering millions of devices, ranging from smartphones to automotive systems, and industrial machinery.-By Product, Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) was the most dominant segment in the Product segment in the year 2023 as this segment is critical for simulating and optimizing product designs across industries.-By End User, the Consumer Electronics industry accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by increased demand for consumer electronic devices like smartphones, wearables, and home appliances.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2102 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ProductIC Physical Design & VerificationSemiconductor IPComputer-Aided Engineering (CAE)PCB & MCMServicesBy Deployment ModeCloud-BasedOn-PremisesBy ApplicationMemory Management UnitsMicroprocessors & MicrocontrollersOthersBy End UserConsumer Electronics IndustryAutomotiveHealthcareNorth America Dominates 2023 Market with Asia Pacific Poised for Explosive Growth Through 2032The market share of North America was the largest in 2023 due to its globally robust technological infrastructure, high investments in R&D, and large presence of key market players. The commercialization of electronic systems/solutions is also a key driver of the market, given the leveraged needs from the region’s automotive, aerospace, and healthcare established industries.Asia Pacific is forecasted to lead the market by growing fastest, a CAGR-between 2024 to 2032, due to rapid industrialization, high demand for consumer electronics, and important semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. China, India, and Japan are becoming technology innovation centers of the world, driving the growth potential in the region.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2102 Recent Developments:-In March 2024, Synopsys unveiled new AI-driven EDA, IP, and systems design solutions at SNUG Silicon Valley, aimed at accelerating design and verification processes.-In September 2024, TSMC and Cadence partnered to deliver AI-driven advanced-node design flows, silicon-proven IP, and 3D-IC solutions, enhancing performance for AI applications.-In November 2024, Keysight launched an AI-powered Electronic Design Automation software suite to enhance designer productivity and accelerate design cycles.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 8. Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation, by Deployment ModeChapter 9. Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Electronic Design Automation Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2102

