Trauma Product Market to Surge to USD 12.54 Billion by 2032, Driven by Aging Population and Rising Injuries

Trauma Product Market

Increasing Cases of Fractures, Sports Injuries, and Road Accidents Fuel 8.36% CAGR Growth in Trauma Product Market from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report by SNS Insider, the global Trauma Product Market , valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 12.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% from 2024 to 2032. Several factors have driven the trauma product market lately, and these include the growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries, augmenting the need for effective trauma solutions. The aging population with a higher prevalence of fractures and osteoarthritis also fuels demand.Get a Free Sample Report of Trauma Product Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4646 - By Product: In 2023, internal fixators dominated the market with a 64.20% market share.This dominance is due to their use in stabilizing bone fractures and correcting deformities. Increasing orthopedic injuries and a rising global population majority of whom are elderly drive up demand for them. External Fixators are expected to have the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 8.59% in the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. External fixators are seeing a high adoption rate due to a demand for effective fracture management in trauma cases and the innovation of customizable options and materials, increasing efficiency while making it more accessible.- By Surgical Site: The Lower extremities segment dominated the market and accounted for 53.22% in 2023.The reason for this was an aging population and sports injuries, which were rising in numbers and required surgical interventions. The upper extremities segment is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of sports injuries, coupled with a preference for minimally invasive procedures, will drive growth in this segment.- By End User: The dominant segment was hospitals and trauma centers, which accounted for 65.23% of the market share in 2023.The ASC segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at 9.07% CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2032. As the trend for outpatient procedures is growing, ASPs offer significant benefits in terms of faster recovery and a cost-effective environment for minimally invasive surgeries; hence, they are growing in popularity among patients and healthcare providers.- North America dominated the market with a market share of 47.20% in the trauma devices market in 2023.This dominance is mainly due to favorable reimbursement policies, advanced technologies, and high accident rates. The region has robust healthcare systems and significant research and development efforts, which contributes to its dominant position.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.56% from 2024 to 2032. The rising awareness, healthcare infrastructure development, and growing populations are fueling demand for trauma devices, thus presenting ample growth opportunities for manufacturers.Need any customization research on Trauma Product Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4646 Trauma Product Market SegmentationBy Product• Internal Fixators- Plates- Screws- Nails- Others• External Fixators- Unilateral and Bilateral External Fixators- Circular External Fixators- Hybrid External Fixators• OthersBy Surgical Site• Upper Extremities- Hand and Wrist- Shoulder- Elbow• Lower Extremities- Hip and Pelvic- Foot and Ankle- Knee- OthersBy End User:• Hospitals and Trauma Centers• Ambulatory Surgery CenterKey Players in Trauma Product Market• CONMED Corporation (U.S.) (Grapevine Compression System, AquaCare Fluid Management System)• Orthofix US LLC (U.S.) (Limb Reconstruction System, Bone Growth Stimulators (Nexstim))• Wright Medical Group N.V. (U.S.) (Infinity Total Ankle System, T2 Ankle Plating System)• NuVasive, Inc (U.S.) (CoRoent Large Fragment System, MAGEC Spinal Bracing System)• Corin Group (U.S.) (Furlong Hip System, Cementless Knee System)• Enovis (U.S.) (DJO Post-Operative Brace, Simplicity Ankle System)• OsteoMed (U.S.) (Pedi-Plates Pediatric Trauma Plates, BioMed Bone Grafting Products)• Invibio Ltd. (U.S.) (PEEK-OPTIMA Biomaterial for Trauma Implants, PEEK-OPTIMA Ultra Bio Material)• gpcmedical.com (U.S.) (GPC Medical Locking Plate Systems, GPC Medical Bone Screws)• Medtronic (Ireland) (Medtronic Trauma Plates and Screws, StealthStation Surgical Navigation System)• Integra LifeSciences (U.S.) (Integra Silhouette Skin Graft System, Cranial Vault Remodeling Plates)• B. Braun SE (Germany) (Aesculap Locking Plate Systems, B. Braun Bone Screws)• Stryker (U.S.) (T2 Trauma System, Stryker Spine Trauma Products)• Zimmer Biomet (U.S.) (NexGen Complete Knee Solution, Trauma Locking Plates)• Smith+Nephew (U.K.) (Duo Trauma Plate System, Smith+Nephew Bone Graft Products)• Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (India) (Intramedullary Nails, Locking Plate Systems)• Acumed LLC (U.S.) (Acumed Locking Compression Plates, Intramedullary Nail System)• Electramed Ltd (Ireland) (Electramed Bone Stimulators,Trauma Fixation Devices)• Implantate AG (Germany) (OSSTEM Trauma Systems, Implantate Bone Screws)• Bioretec Ltd. (Finland) (Rheos Absorbable Screws, Biofix Bone Repair Products)• citieffe s.r.l. (U.S.) (Citieffe Titanium Bone Plates, Citieffe External Fixation Systems)Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4646 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.