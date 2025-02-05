Communication Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion & Registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

Communication Intelligence Market

Rise in demand from defense and aerospace industry has led to an increase in the demand for communication intelligence.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in electronic warfare and machine learning majorly in defense departments around the world drive the global communication intelligence market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The Communication Intelligence Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 298 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31755 The defense primarily employs this communication intelligence to assist them in making real-time decisions on the battlefield. It aids in the collection of data about the enemy troops by intercepting their text messages, voice messages, allowing the forces to stay updated about the enemy's plans. Furthermore, the system is well-known for its ability to intercept any information passed between opponents while also detecting any transmissions. For joint users or national intelligence, COMINT solutions are strategic intelligence-gathering tools that can address border surveillance, homeland defense, and national security needs in order to counter immediate and impending threats.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global communication intelligence market based on Mobility, Platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-intelligence-market/purchase-options The increasing availability of communication intelligence in the public domain has emerged as a key trend in the communication intelligence market. COMINT systems are primarily used by the government and defense industry, but they are also increasingly being used in other fields such as the maritime sector, cyber-surveillance, RF spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, jamming, and satellite communications hijacking. The defense industry is implementing secure military communications technologies to prevent this. In Nov 2021, Smarsh announces the release of its communication intelligence platform, a next-generation solution for electronic communications retention and oversight.Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Raytheon Company, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., hensoldt, Israel Aerospace Industries, bae systems, inc., Thales Group, elbit systems ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31755 The communication intelligence system is now crucial for the success of defense missions. It is projected that the increase in demand and acceptance of enhanced security solutions in defense and aerospace industries is anticipated to propel the global COMINT industry. For instance, Dover is a global producer of innovative equipment announces the procurement of the Espy Corporation, a leading provider of communication intelligence solutions, Espy develops and manufactures modern automation radio frequency sensor systems for signal recording, analysis, and geolocation. Espy, located just outside of Austin, Texas, provides complete communication intelligence systems with integrated software that are sold worldwide. As per the communication intelligence market analysis, the growing demand for communication systems across the globe is projected to create better growth opportunities in the near future.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share , and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31755 The global communication intelligence market share is segmented on the basis of mobility, platform, and region. By mobility, the market is sub-segmented into fixed and man-portable. According to the platform industry, the market is classified into airborne, ground, naval, and others. 