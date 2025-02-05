Global Computed Tomography Market to Surpass USD 10.70 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Market Growth fueled by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider, the Computed Tomography Market, valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.13%.
Computed tomography (CT) technology has advanced massively in recent years, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and neurological diseases, is fueling the notable growth of the market. Growing focus on preventive healthcare has resulted in a higher rate of routine diagnostic procedures, in turn driving demand for CT scanners. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy, reduces needless procedures, and promotes cost-effective imaging.
Segment Insights
- By Technology: The high-end slice CT segment dominated the market with 35.2% market share
This Dominance is Due to the result of quicker scanning and improved patient comfort. The cone-beam CT segment is experience to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its use in dental and orthopedic applications, along with reduced radiation exposure and cost.
- By Application: The Oncology segment dominated the market with 27.28% market share.
This is because it is used increasingly in cancer diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring. The neurology & musculoskeletal segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, as the incidence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders is increasing.
- By End-Use: The hospital segment dominated the market, with a 42.32% market share in 2023.
This dominance is because of the high volume of emergency patients and surgeries. The Diagnostic Imaging Center segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period and will be driven by an emphasis on imaging, enhancing patient care, and diagnostic accuracy.
Key Computed Tomography Market Segmentation
By Technology
• High-end Slice CT
• Mid-end Slice CT
• Low-end Slice CT
• Cone Beam CT (CBCT)
By Application
• Oncology
• Cardiology
• Vascular
• Neurology
• Musculoskeletal
• Others
By End-Use
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Imaging Centers
• Others
North America Dominated leads the way
North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.49% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the entire forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, which accounts for 8.79% CAGR. Such rapid market growth in this segment can be attributed to the region's increasing population growth, increased R&D efforts, and need for imaging equipment in the wake of ever-sophisticated customers.
Key Players in Computed Tomography Market
• Siemens Healthineers - (Somatom Definition Edge, Somatom Force)
• GE Healthcare - (Revolution CT, Discovery CT750 HD)
• Canon Medical Systems - (Aquilion ONE, Aquilion Prime SP)
• Philips Healthcare - (IQon Spectral CT, Incisive CT)
• Hitachi Medical Systems - (Supria CT, Scenaria View)
• Neusoft Medical Systems - (NeuViz 128, NeuViz Glory)
• United Imaging Healthcare - (uCT 760, uCT 550)
• Samsung Neurologica - (CereTom, BodyTom)
• Shenzhen Anke High-tech - (ANATOM 16, ANATOM 64)
• Planmed Oy - (Planmed Verity, Planmed Clarity)
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation - (FCT Speedia, FCT Embrace)
• Carestream Health - (OnSight 3D Extremity System, DRX-CT)
• Medtronic - (StealthStation S8, O-arm Surgical Imaging System)
• Koning Corporation - (Koning Breast CT, KBCT 1000)
• Shimadzu Corporation - (Trinias F12 Unity Edition, RadSpeed Pro CT)
• Neurologica Corporation - (Portable CT Scanner, OmniTom CT)
• Analogic Corporation - (BK Medical Flex Focus, CT Scanner System)
• CurveBeam - (InReach CT Imaging, PedCAT CT Imaging)
• Bruker Corporation - (SkyScan 1276 Micro-CT, BioSpec MRI/CT)
• Esaote SpA - (O-scan, S-scan)
