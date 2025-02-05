Infrared Detector Market Set to Reach USD 980.80 Million by 2032 | SNS INSIDER
The Infrared Detector Market is expanding with demand in security, surveillance, automation, and healthcare, driven by thermal imaging and motion sensing.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
As Per the SNS Insider,“The Infrared Detector Market was valued at USD 538 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 980.80 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The surge in the demand for infrared detectors for surveillance, security, and industrial automation applications is one of the major factors energizing growth in the infrared detectors market.
SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- FLIR Systems
- Murata Manufacturing
- EXCELITAS Technologies
- Omron Corporation
- TE Connectivity
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Texas Instruments
- Nippon Ceramic
- INFRATEC
Key Market Segmentation:
By Application: The motion sensing segment held the largest share of the infrared detector market in 2023, owing to their widespread application in security systems, consumer electronics, and smart homes.
By Wavelength: In 2023, the Near Infrared (NIR) segment held the largest share in the infrared detector market. NIR detectors targeting a wavelength range of 0.75 to 1.4 µm are used in a wide variety of applications, from automotive to surveillance, and even in the consumer space.
By Type: Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Detectors held the largest share of the infrared detector market in 2023. They are considered one of the best detectors in the near-infrared (NIR) wavelength range and are highly suitable for application in telecom, spectroscopic, and industrial monitoring.
By Technology: Uncooled infrared detectors had the largest share of the market in 2023. They are popular due to their low cost, compact size, and ease of use in security systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and other applications.
By Vertical: In 2023, the industrial vertical dominated the infrared detector market. The increase in demand for infrared sensors in industrial automation, temperature monitoring, gas detection, and safety applications was the major factor driving the growth of this market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY TYPE:
Indium Gallium Arsenide
Thermopile
Mercury Cadmium Telluride
Pyroelectric
Microbolometer
Others
BY TECHNOLOGY:
Cooled
Uncooled
BY WAVELENGTH:
Medium Wavelength Infrared (MWIR)
Long-wave infrared (LWIR)
Near-infrared (NIR) & Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)
BY APPLICATION:
Temperature Measurement
Gas & Fire Detection
Scientific Applications
People and Motion Sensing
Security and Surveillance
Spectroscopy and Bio-medical Imaging
BY VERTICAL:
Industrial
Nonindustrial
North America Leads Infrared Detector Market in 2023 Asia Pacific Set for Fast Growth
In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the infrared detector market, driven by demand for infrared detectors from the defense, aerospace, and industrial automation systems.
Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032 due to rising industrial automation, growing defense budgets, and increasing consumer electronics industries. Other factors driving the market growth include quick urbanization, increasing demand for fire safety equipment, and supportive government projects regarding smart cities.
Recent Developments:
-In April 2024, Teledyne FLIR unveils next-gen X-Series infrared cameras with high-speed imaging, advanced interfaces, and enhanced data recording for lab and test range applications.
-In September 2024, Murata unveils the SCH16T-K01, a next-gen 6DoF inertial sensor with a high-precision gyroscope and accelerometer for industrial machine control and positioning.
-In January 2025, Hamamatsu Photonics introduced the C17212-011, a versatile mid-infrared detector module with a built-in preamplifier, offering customizable wavelength sensitivity and fast response for gas analysis and spectrometry.
Table of Content - Major Points Analysis
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Type
Chapter 8. Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Technology
Chapter 9. Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Wavelength
Chapter 10. Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 11. Regional Analysis
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
Chapter 13. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 14. Conclusion
Continued…
