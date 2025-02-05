Global Drug Screening Market Size to Surpass USD 29.7 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Increasing government regulations, workplace drug testing policies, and rapid testing innovations fuel the market's 16.3% CAGR growth.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the global Drug Screening Market, valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 29.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (2024-2032).
The drug screening market is witnessing a significant increase in growth, as the rise in substance abuse across the globe and strict government regulations mandating drug and alcohol testing in workplaces and public spaces for safety. Other initiatives, such as the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, Canada's SUAP, and the UK's 10-year plan to curb drug-related crimes, further push the market to grow.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product: The consumables segment dominated the market with the highest share 36.2% in 2023
The dominance owing to the crucial role that kits, reagents, and test strips play in drug testing processes. Harm reduction initiatives such as the distribution of free test strips, as seen in New York, also propel growth.
Rapid Testing Devices segment witnessing the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to account of escalating substance abuse scenarios (especially around opioids), and the proliferation of smart devices.
By Sample Type: Urine Samples dominated the market with a 40.1% market share in 2023
This dominance is because it is well accepted by the major health and transportation authorities for routine tests and opioid monitoring.
The Oral Fluid Samples segment experiencing fastest growth throughout the forecast period. It Provides correlation with plasma concentrations, facilitating the detection of recent use and impairment assessment.
By Drug: Cannabis/Marijuana dominated the market with a market share of 24.6% in 2023
Cannabis/Marijuana shows the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the trend of increasing legalization for medical and recreational use is driving additional testing demand across markets.
By End Use: The drug testing laboratories segment dominated the market with 36.0% in 2023
The dominance is due to Predominantly providing accurate and comprehensive substance detection services.
Workplace Testing Segment experience to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.
Drug Screening Market Segmentation
By Product
• Consumables
• Instruments
• Rapid Testing Devices
• Services
By Sample Type
• Urine Samples
• Oral Fluid Samples
• Hair Samples
• Other Samples
By Drug
• Alcohol
• Cannabis/Marijuana
• Cocaine
• Opioids
• Amphetamine & Methamphetamine
• LSD
• Others
By End Use
• Drug Testing Laboratories
• Workplaces
• Hospitals
• Others
Regional Analysis: North America dominated the market and accounted for 39.5%market share in 2023
This dominance is due to partly by the presence of major companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories and stringent regulations framed by government bodies. Initiatives such as San Francisco’s policy that requires some people seeking county funds to be enrolled in treatment and increasing consumption of alcohol.
Asia Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth due to active government measures, innovation in drug testing technologies, and growing drug abuse among youths in countries like China and Japan.
Key Players in Drug Screening Market
• Premier Biotech, Inc.
• Omega Laboratories, Inc.
• Psychemedics Corporation
• Labcorp
• Quest Diagnostics
• Abbott
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.
• OraSure Technologies Inc.
• ACM Global Laboratories
• CareHealth America Corp
• Sciteck, Inc.
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• MPD Inc.
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
• Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.
• American Bio Medica Corporation
• Intoximeters, Inc.
• AccuSourceHR, Inc.
• Cordant Health Solutions
• Intoxalock
• Millennium Health and Others.
