Alcohol Industry Analysis in India Poised to Surpass USD 112,338.9 Million by 2034 | FMI

The alcohol industry in India is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, changing social norms, and increased urbanization.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s alcohol industry is projected to grow significantly over the next decade. The market size is estimated to reach USD 55,840.0 million by 2024, with sales expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through the forecast period. By 2034, the industry is likely to total USD 112,338.9 million, driven by rising demand for premium spirits and innovative packaging solutions.As consumers continue to embrace international drinking trends, India’s alcohol market is evolving to cater to more refined tastes. An expanding middle class, growing disposable income, and exposure to global cultures have accelerated the shift toward high-quality alcoholic beverages.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐝• Increasing demand for premium and craft spirits, especially among younger consumers.• RTD (ready-to-drink) beverages gaining traction, driven by convenience and innovative flavors.• Growing cocktail culture, especially in urban centers and metro cities.• Rising adoption of sustainable packaging like glass and paper bottles.• Online alcohol sales witnessing a surge post-pandemic due to changing consumer shopping habits.

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Spirits Remain Highly Sought-after Products across India

As per the latest analysis, spirits continue to dominate India's alcohol market, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The spirits segment is anticipated to generate USD 50,552.1 million in revenue by 2034, owing to several key factors, including:• Growing consumer preference for premium spirits• Wide variety of distilled spirits available across India• Increasing popularity of cocktail culture in urban areas• Demand for spirit-based RTD products• Targeted marketing strategies by leading brands• Rising appeal of vodka, especially among India’s younger demographicIndia’s dynamic alcohol sector offers a diverse range of spirits such as whisky, rum, vodka, gin, brandy, and tequila. The market is largely influenced by consumers’ evolving tastes and their growing sophistication. As more people develop an appreciation for unique drinking experiences, producers are responding with premiumization and innovation.Exposure to international trends, coupled with rising disposable incomes, has sparked a demand for high-quality craft and premium spirits. This shift has prompted manufacturers to diversify their portfolios, introduce new flavors, and improve quality standards to meet the evolving expectations of Indian consumers.Multiple Advantages of Bottles Make Them a Preferred Packaging ChoiceBottles are expected to dominate the Indian alcohol packaging market throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to reach USD 66,279.4 million by 2034, driven by its practical advantages and premium appeal.Glass bottles, in particular, are highly favored in the spirits market due to their ability to preserve product quality and convey luxury. Key benefits driving the popularity of bottles include:• Preservation of flavor and aroma, ensuring the highest quality for consumers.• Premium aesthetics, appealing to consumers seeking luxury experiences.• Recyclability, making glass bottles a sustainable and environmentally friendly option.• Versatility in design, allowing brands to create distinctive, visually appealing products.

Emerging innovations, such as sustainable paper bottles, are expected to gain traction in the coming years. These eco-friendly alternatives could further boost the growth of this segment by aligning with rising consumer interest in sustainability.

𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

1. Premiumization Trend Accelerates – Key players in India's alcohol market are focusing on high-end offerings, such as aged whisky and craft gin, to capture the growing demand for luxury spirits.2. RTD Beverages Growth – Companies are expanding their ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolios with innovative flavors and healthier options to attract young consumers.3. Focus on Sustainability – Packaging innovations, including biodegradable paper bottles and refillable glass containers, are being adopted to reduce environmental impact.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• India’s alcohol market is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• Spirits remain the dominant category, driven by consumer preference for premium products.• Bottles will continue to be the preferred packaging type, with innovations in sustainable materials gaining momentum.• Growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and exposure to international trends are key growth drivers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲• Heineken N.V.• Carlsberg A/S• United Breweries Holdings Limited• Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.• Diageo PLC• Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd.• Anheuser-Busch InBev.• B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.• Crown India Alcohols India Limited (AB InBev)• Radico Khaitan Ltd.• Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited• Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc.• Squatters Pubs and Craft India Alcohols• Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.• The Boston India Alcohol Company, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The India alcohol industry report provides a comprehensive analysis by segmenting the market into key categories to better understand the evolving landscape. By Product Type, the market is broadly classified into Beer, Spirits, and Wine. Beer includes sub-categories such as Lager, Specialty Beer, Craft Beer, and Low-alcoholic Beer. The spirits segment covers Whisky, Rum, Vodka, Gin, Brandy, and Tequila, while the wine segment includes Red Wine, White Wine, and Rose Wine.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Food Service Industry (comprising Restaurants, Hotels, Bars, Pubs, & Clubs) and Retail, which includes Liquor Stores, Specialty Retailing, Government-run Retail Outlets/State Excise Departments, and Online Retailers.

By Flavor, the alcohol market is classified as Natural/Un-flavoured and Flavoured varieties, with popular flavors like Citrus, Ginger, Apple, Vanilla, Berry, and Others.

By Price Range, the industry is divided into Economy, Premium, and Super Premium categories, catering to a diverse consumer base.

By Packaging Type, products are available in Cans, Bottles, Tetra Pak, and Other Packaging Formats such as Pouches and Miniatures, ensuring consumer convenience and variety.

Lastly, By Region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, West India, and Northeast India, reflecting regional preferences and consumption patterns.

This segmentation helps industry stakeholders gain insights into consumer trends, preferences, and key growth opportunities in the dynamic Indian alcohol market.

