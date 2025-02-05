Smart Irrigation Market Set to Cross USD 4.86 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Smart Irrigation Market Size & Growth Report

The Smart Irrigation Market is driven by IoT, AI, and sensors, optimizing water use for agriculture, landscaping, and golf courses, reducing waste and costs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Smart Irrigation Market is expected to be USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to be USD 4.86 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.22%.”smart system solutions that include IoT, AI, and sensor integration are helping to improve water efficiency, reduce water usage, and improve crop yields, leading to increasing adoption rates. These advancements are made possible and sustainable by regulatory incentives and technology adoption (e.g., sensors). Sensors can monitor soil conditions and environmental factors that can help with precise irrigation. Delivering more accuracy at a lower price that can work with IoT enables their adoption, leading to an increase in market growth.By System Type, Dominance of Sensor-Based Systems in Smart IrrigationThe sensor-based segment is estimated to account for leading share of ~61% of the overall smart irrigation market in 2019, mainly due to better optimization of the watering process through real-time data. These systems check data on soil moisture, weather, and crop proximity, allowing for irrigation systems that come on when necessary and that use the exact amount of water required, minimizing waste. This segment is witnessing substantial growth owing to the increased demand for sustainable farming, conservation of resources, and technological advancements in the sensor in terms of accuracy and affordability; hence, it is expected to remain as a vital driver in the smart irrigation market.By Application, Agriculture is Dominated Smart Irrigation MarketThe smart irrigation market is primarily driven by the agriculture segment which accounted for approximately 35% of the overall market share in 2023. This is due to the increasing demand for efficient water management in crop production. Smart irrigation systems allow farmers to monitor soil moisture levels, weather, and the water requirements for their crops, so they can adjust their irrigation schedules to reduce waste and increase yields. With increasing demand pertaining to sustainable farming along with climate change adaptation, the adoption of smart irrigation technologies in the agriculture sector is expected to promote market growth further. In 2023, North America held a share of 40% in the smart irrigation market, primarily due to technology development and the emphasis on sustainable water management. The United States has undertaken strategic initiatives with significant financial investments in smart irrigation solutions, with government programs and environmental policies as catalysts for growth. Its strong infrastructure and commitment to smart agriculture will ensure it is the dominant region in food production. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in between 2024 to 2032. Growing water scarcity and agricultural demand, along with the leading nations like China, India, and Australia, are increasingly adopting smart irrigation technologies. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3380

