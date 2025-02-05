Transcriptomics Market | Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Opportunities (2021-2030) – AMR

High demand for transcriptome in R & D activities and increase in focus on biomarker discovery has led to surge in transcriptome production.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Transcriptomics Market by Type, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the transcriptomics market size was valued at $5,790.51 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11,397.08 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Factors driving the growth of the transcriptomics market include advances in technology and increased research funding by various institutions. Furthermore, the ability of RNA to act as surrogate markers for drug discovery and drug response predictors is expected to fuel the demand for transcriptomics worldwide. together. At first, the application of transcriptomics was limited to the identification of genes and other research tools such as studying the amount of RNA and monitoring genes.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -
• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of transcriptomics market research to identify potential transcriptomics market opportunities in genetics.
• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.
• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. 
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.
• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.
• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.
• The report includes regional and global transcriptomics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F-Hoffmann La-Roche
• Fluidigm Corporation
• General Electric Company
• Illuminia Inc.
• Merck & Co. Inc
• Promega Corporation
• QiagenInc
• Thermofisher Scientific

Moreover, rise in investment in R&D owing to the genome projects is being initiated throughout the world. The UK launched GENE Consortium, a premiere whole genome sequencing program in Europe, which aimed at sequencing up to 100,000 genomes from patients with cancer, rare diseases, and their families from 11 genomic medicine centers. These aforementioned factors fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals impede the market growth. Conversely, presence of untapped market in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The market gains interest of healthcare companies, owing to focus on preventive facilities provided to patients for diagnosis of various diseases. This leads to increase in utilization for transcriptomics instruments; thus is a great opportunity that further propels growth of the market.

The transcriptomics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. About Us -
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

