WOO X extends fee sharing with $WOO stakers

Even more value to be shared with WOO stakers as WOO X looks to align token holders with the growth of the platform

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global centralized crypto trading platform known for its innovative trading solutions, has announced the extension of its fee-sharing program, to further align the platform's success with the interests of its WOO token holders.

This move of sharing fees from every transaction with WOO stakers builds on WOO X’s strategy of creating real, sustainable value through active participation and direct value accrual from trading volumes. Stakers already benefitted from the decentralized protocol WOOFi, which gives 80% of transaction fees in the form of yield. This differentiates WOO as a token with value accrued from across centralized and decentralized finance.

Over the past two weeks, WOO X has averaged $500M in daily trading volume, resulting in an additional 55,000 USDC set to be distributed to stakers on Feb. 10th. With WOOFi revenue added in, WOO stakers will share a pool of over a quarter of a million dollars - the bulk of which is being auto-compounded to buy back and stake onchain.

To maximize your rewards, stake more WOO today —increased stakes mean higher returns, and with the enhanced staking mechanics, WOO stakers will benefit from even greater value capture. As a reward, WOO stakers receive 0.1 basis points from all spot and perpetual trading volumes on WOO X.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit our WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The changes in the WOO X staking mechanism described in this blog post represent potential future developments and are provided for informational purposes only. These descriptions are not guarantees, commitments, or promises regarding future functionality or features. The actual implementation, timing, and specific details of any changes to the staking mechanism may differ substantially from those described here or may not occur at all.

Users should not rely on this information for investment decisions or other purposes. Any participation in staking activities carries inherent risks, and users should conduct their own research and exercise due diligence before engaging in any staking activities. We reserve the right to modify, adjust, or entirely change any aspects of the staking mechanism at our sole discretion, with or without prior notice.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or professional advice of any kind. While we have made every effort to ensure that the information contained herein is accurate and up-to-date, we make no guarantees as to its completeness or accuracy. The content is based on information available during writing and may be subject to change.

Cryptocurrencies involve significant risk and are NOT suitable for the majority of investors. The value of digital currencies can be extremely volatile, and you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before participating in any staking or investment activities.

We strongly recommend that you seek independent advice from a qualified professional before making any investment or financial decisions related to cryptocurrencies. We shall in NO case be liable for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this article.

Legal Disclaimer:

