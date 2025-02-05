Environmental Sensors Market to Surpass USD 3.33 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Growth is driven by increasing concerns about climate change, stricter environmental regulations, the rise of smart cities, advancements in IoT technology.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Environmental Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase from USD 3.33 billion in 2032, average growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% from 2024 to 2032.”
Due to the drivers of the improvement of product development and improvements; changing regulatory demands; and continuing improvements in sensor reliability and performance. Such trends are driving the market growth and making sure that environmental sensors provide credible and accurate measurements of air, water and soil quality monitoring.
By Location, Outdoor and Portable Environmental Sensors Market
In 2023, the outdoor environmental sensors segment accounted for the largest market share, 43.2%, as demand for real-time monitoring of variables such as air quality, weather, and pollution in open areas grows.
The portable environmental sensors segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period, owing to their versatility, mobility, and applications in various sectors, including agriculture, health, and industrial safety.
By Type, Temperature Sensors Growth in Environmental Sensors Market
In 2023, the temperature sensor had the highest market share at 28.8% and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. They are essential in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture for monitoring and regulating temperature, maintaining safety, compliance, and productivity. Furthermore, with this increasing demand for temperature sensors, allied with the growing adoption of IoT and smart systems, it has paved way for a robust market for high-temperature sensors.
By Application, Smart City and Smart Home Automation Market
The Environmental Sensors Market is dominates by Smart City applications, with a share of 41.5% in 2023, spurred by investments in urban infrastructure to address environmental issues.
Smart Home Automation is anticipated to grow substantially between 2024 and 2032, with an increase in the consumer-based need for convenience, energy efficiency and sustainability that is only supported further by widespread availability of sensors and devices that can regulate indoor air quality, temperature and energy usage.
By Vertical, Government and Healthcare Sector Market Growth
The Government sector had a prominent growth in 2023 with a share of 24.5% in the Environmental Sensors Market, which can be attributed to the need to ensure regulatory compliance along with public health and sustainability targets. Environmental sensors are important for pollution and climate change monitoring, as well as for smart city projects.
The Healthcare industry is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast duration from 2024 to 2032, owing to surging need for real-time environmental monitoring to improve patient care, comfort, and energy efficiency in healthcare facilities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Location
Outdoor
Indoor
Portable
By Type
Temperature
Chemicals
Humidity
Water Quality
Air Quality
Integrated
Ultraviolet (UV)
Soil Moisture
Gas
Smoke
By Application
Smart City
Smart Home Automation
Smart Office Automation
Others
By Vertical
Government
Industrial
Healthcare
Residential
Commercial
Consumer Electronics
Enterprise
Environmental Sensors Markey by Region: North America & Asia Pacific
North America led the Environmental Sensors Market in 2023 with a share of 34.7%, supported by sophisticated monitoring techniques, stringent regulations, and investments in smart city initiatives. The U.S. and Canada, aided by the EPA’s standards, are embracing sensors for air quality, industrial emissions and water monitoring.
Asia Pacific will witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization as well as environmental initiatives in countries such as China and India and the combination of sensors in smart homes along with industrial systems in Japan and South Korea.
