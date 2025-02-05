Environmental Sensors Market to Surpass USD 3.33 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Environmental Sensor Market Size & Growth Report

Growth is driven by increasing concerns about climate change, stricter environmental regulations, the rise of smart cities, advancements in IoT technology.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Environmental Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase from USD 3.33 billion in 2032, average growth rate (CAGR) of 10.53% from 2024 to 2032.”Due to the drivers of the improvement of product development and improvements; changing regulatory demands; and continuing improvements in sensor reliability and performance. Such trends are driving the market growth and making sure that environmental sensors provide credible and accurate measurements of air, water and soil quality monitoring.Get Free Sample PDF of Environmental Sensor Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3377 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Sensirion AG- Honeywell International Inc.- Siemens AG- ams-OSRAM AG- Bosch Sensortec GmbH- OMRON Corporation- Raritan Inc.- Texas Instruments Incorporated- Schneider Electric- Amphenol Corporation- Vaisala Oyj- EnOcean GmbH- STMicroelectronics- Renesas Electronics Corporation- TE Connectivity- Laird Connectivity- AlphaSense Inc.- Figaro Engineering Inc.- Aeroqual Ltd.- SGX SensortechBy Location, Outdoor and Portable Environmental Sensors MarketIn 2023, the outdoor environmental sensors segment accounted for the largest market share, 43.2%, as demand for real-time monitoring of variables such as air quality, weather, and pollution in open areas grows.The portable environmental sensors segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period, owing to their versatility, mobility, and applications in various sectors, including agriculture, health, and industrial safety.By Type, Temperature Sensors Growth in Environmental Sensors MarketIn 2023, the temperature sensor had the highest market share at 28.8% and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. They are essential in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture for monitoring and regulating temperature, maintaining safety, compliance, and productivity. Furthermore, with this increasing demand for temperature sensors, allied with the growing adoption of IoT and smart systems, it has paved way for a robust market for high-temperature sensors.By Application, Smart City and Smart Home Automation MarketThe Environmental Sensors Market is dominates by Smart City applications, with a share of 41.5% in 2023, spurred by investments in urban infrastructure to address environmental issues.Smart Home Automation is anticipated to grow substantially between 2024 and 2032, with an increase in the consumer-based need for convenience, energy efficiency and sustainability that is only supported further by widespread availability of sensors and devices that can regulate indoor air quality, temperature and energy usage.By Vertical, Government and Healthcare Sector Market GrowthThe Government sector had a prominent growth in 2023 with a share of 24.5% in the Environmental Sensors Market, which can be attributed to the need to ensure regulatory compliance along with public health and sustainability targets. Environmental sensors are important for pollution and climate change monitoring, as well as for smart city projects.The Healthcare industry is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast duration from 2024 to 2032, owing to surging need for real-time environmental monitoring to improve patient care, comfort, and energy efficiency in healthcare facilities.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3377 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By LocationOutdoorIndoorPortableBy TypeTemperatureChemicalsHumidityWater QualityAir QualityIntegratedUltraviolet (UV)Soil MoistureGasSmokeBy ApplicationSmart CitySmart Home AutomationSmart Office AutomationOthersBy VerticalGovernmentIndustrialHealthcareResidentialCommercialConsumer ElectronicsEnterprisePurchase Single User PDF of Environmental Sensor Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3377 Environmental Sensors Markey by Region: North America & Asia PacificNorth America led the Environmental Sensors Market in 2023 with a share of 34.7%, supported by sophisticated monitoring techniques, stringent regulations, and investments in smart city initiatives. The U.S. and Canada, aided by the EPA’s standards, are embracing sensors for air quality, industrial emissions and water monitoring.Asia Pacific will witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization as well as environmental initiatives in countries such as China and India and the combination of sensors in smart homes along with industrial systems in Japan and South Korea.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, by LocationChapter 8. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 9. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, by VerticalChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3377

