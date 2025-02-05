Nextrope Secures Funding to Build an AI Model for Web3 Security





WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain security is evolving, and Nextrope is leading the way with an AI-driven platform designed to audit and enhance smart contract security. With a project value of $1 million, this initiative is set to raise the standards of Web3 security. The development is co-financed by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) under the European Funds for a Modern Economy program.

AI-Powered Protection for Smart Contracts

As DeFi, DAOs, and Web3 applications continue to grow, smart contracts remain vulnerable to security flaws that have already led to billions in losses. Nextrope is tackling this challenge with an AI-driven model that identifies risks, optimizes gas fees, and enhances contract efficiency with unparalleled accuracy. Traditional audits rely on static analysis and manual reviews, while this platform integrates advanced machine learning, behavioral profiling, and methodologies inspired by physics and computational sciences to detect vulnerabilities before they become exploits.

Academic-Backed Innovation

What sets this project apart is its scientific approach—bringing in researchers and experts in physics and computational modeling to refine AI-driven security techniques. By combining theoretical knowledge with real-world blockchain applications, the platform pushes the boundaries of what automated audits can achieve, making smart contract security more adaptive and proactive.

Redefining Security Standards for Web3

Most security tools struggle to detect complex contract vulnerabilities. Nextrope’s AI model not only analyzes threats in real-time but also adapts to emerging attack patterns, ensuring long-term resilience for blockchain applications. This makes it one of the most advanced security solutions for Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana-based contracts.

Backed by European Innovation Funding

This initiative, co-financed under the European Funds for a Modern Economy, underscores Nextrope’s commitment to advancing AI-driven blockchain security. By 2026, the company aims to establish a new benchmark for smart contract auditing, ensuring that Web3 projects can be built with confidence and security.





About Nextrope

Nextrope is a blockchain development company specializing in DeFi, smart contract security, and AI-driven fintech solutions. With a strong track record in Web3 innovation, the company is focused on pioneering AI-powered blockchain security. Learn more at Nextrope.com .

