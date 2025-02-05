Neonatal Infant Care Market Growth Projected at 6.4% CAGR Through 2034, Says Fact.MR

The market is growing due to preterm births, advanced devices, and government initiatives, boosting the Neonatal Infant Care Market and infant health.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global neonatal infant care market value is estimated to total US$ 2,524.6 million in 2024 and US$ 4,704.4 million by 2034. Over the forecast period, neonatal infant care product demand is projected to increase at 6.4% CAGR.Thermoregulation devices are expected to remain the most popular products in the market. This is due to growing adoption of these devices in different healthcare settings for maintaining the core body temperature of preterm infants. The target segment is poised to grow at 6.3% CAGR through 2034.Multiple factors are expected to drive growth of the neonatal infant care market during the forecast period. These include rising prevalence of preterm births, increasing government initiatives to improve neonatal care, and the development of advanced neonatal care devices.Neonatal fatal care products are becoming essential for improving neonatal care and reducing neonatal mortality rates (NMR). These devices are crucial in supporting the health and development of premature or sick infants.Increasing preterm births globally is a prominent factor expected to propel demand for neonatal infant care devices. Each year, an estimated 15 million people are born preterm, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). This is prompting healthcare professionals to use different neonatal care devices, thereby fostering market growth.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9644 Several governments and healthcare organizations are launching new initiatives and neonatal care programs in the wake of rising preterm births. This growing support from governments and other regulatory bodies will present lucrative growth prospects for neonatal infant care product manufacturers through 2034.Another prominent factor expected to boost market growth is the innovation in neonatal infant care devices. Similarly, rise in home-based newborn care, along with development of home-based neonatal devices, will likely benefit the market.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for neonatal infant care products is set to total US$ 4,704.4 million in 2034.Based on products, the thermoregulation devices segment is expected to account for a revenue share of 50.8% in 2034.By end-user, the hospitals segment is projected to thrive at 6.3% CAGR through 2034.The North America market value is set to total US$ 1,893 million in 2034.Demand in the United States is poised to increase at 8% CAGR through 2034.Brazil is expected to witness a CAGR of 0% from 2024 to 2034.“Rising neonatal mortality rates (NMR) globally, coupled with the introduction of new government initiatives and programs to improve neonatal care, is expected to boost the neonatal infant care industry during the assessment period. To gain maximum benefits, key players will look to introduce novel neonatal devices, including portable ones," says a Fact.MR analyst.Who is Winning?GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Masimo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Natus Medical, and Novos Medical Systems are few of the leading neonatal care device manufacturers listed in the report.Prominent players like Masimo and GE Healthcare are leading the charge by introducing novel technologies with potential to improve neonatal care. They are focusing on developing innovative devices that are easy to use, reliable, and help meet the newborn population's unique needs.Recent Developments in Neonatal Infant Care Industry:In May 2023, Masimo launched Stork, a cutting-edge home baby monitoring system. Subsequently, the company received FDA clearance for Stork in December 2023.In December 2020, Medtronic introduced the Carpedium system, the first and only pediatric and neonatal acute dialysis machine in the United States.Growth Drivers for Neonatal Infant Care MarketRising Preterm Birth Rates: The need for cutting-edge neonatal care solutions is being driven by the rising prevalence of preterm deliveries and low birth weight babies worldwide.Advancements in Neonatal Technology: Innovations in incubators, ventilators, phototherapy devices, and monitoring systems are enhancing the quality of neonatal care, boosting market growth.Expanding Neonatal Intensive Care Units: The market is expanding as a result of increased access to newborn care and the rise in specialist NICUs in hospitals.Government and Healthcare Initiatives: Increasing government funding and healthcare programs aimed at improving infant survival rates are fueling demand for neonatal care equipment and services.Growing Awareness and Parental Concerns: The need for specialist newborn care products is being driven by growing knowledge of neonatal healthcare and the value of early medical intervention.Increase in Maternal Age and High-Risk Pregnancies: The rising number of pregnancies in older women and the prevalence of pregnancy-related complications are contributing to a higher demand for neonatal infant care solutions.Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: The industry is expanding because to strict rules that guarantee high-quality newborn care supplies and equipment.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9644 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market : The neonatal monitoring market is advancing with smart NICU technologies, integrating medical science and innovation for safer, more efficient care. Neonatal health assessment is improved by modern devices that track important factors like respiration rates, oxygen levels, and ECG. The market is expanding as a result of rising regulatory approvals and the growing adoption of value-based healthcare models, which will enhance neonatal outcomes. Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market : The market is growing steadily, driven by increasing focus on fetal health monitoring, advancements in medical diagnostics, and rising awareness of preterm births and stillbirths. The fetal and neonatal heart monitor market plays a crucial role in gynecology procedures, labor, and delivery, ensuring continuous monitoring of fetal heart health. 