Automotive 48V System Market Surges to $21B by 2027, Driven by 26.5% CAGR & Electrification Boom

Increase in demand for hybrid & electric vehicles and 48V battery system drives the growth of the global automotive 48V system market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive 48V System Market by Architecture (Belt Driven, Crankshaft Mounted, Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted, and Transmission Output Shaft) and Vehicle Class (Entry, Mid, Premium, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive 48V system industry generated $2.22 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $21.00 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06636 Surge in demand for 48V system to boost the performance of vehicle engine drives the growth of the global automotive 48V system market. However, rise in vehicle price with installationof 48V system is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for comfort and advanced safetry features in vehicles is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.Automakers worldwide are moving toward electrifying their fleets, but it does not mean every future car or truck will need to be plugged in. Instead, the first wave of this advancement is 48-volt technology. This new technology includes the benefits of decreased emissions and even improved acceleration. And the new onboard battery systems provide extra power to run infotainment and advanced safety systems in vehicle.Moreover, the 48-volt systems are an easy way for automakers to improve performance , fuel economy, and even durability. Most cars today contain the typical 12-volt electrical system that relies on an alternator to convert the engine’s power into electrical current. That current charges the vehicle’s starter battery and runs all the vehicle’s electrical components, including lighting, infotainment, and safety systems. But 12-volt systems are becoming inadequate for modern vehicles. Further, many parts in the vehicle today are demanding electrical power, advanced safety technology to convenience features. That is the main reason automakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen have started designing vehicles using 48-volt systems.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06636 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:Major automotive 48V system manufactrurers across the globe have shut down their production activities in due to disrupted supply chain and unavailability of skilled labor amid lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.Frequent lockdown extension to curb the spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India, the U.S., China, the U.K., and Italy has negatively affected the production and sale of entry and mid size cars, due to which, the demand for automotive 48V system is anticipated to decline.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝟒𝟖𝐕 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on architecture, the belt driven segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the transmission output shaft segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle class, the mid segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the entry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2020 to 2027.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. 