Distribution Automation Market to USD 58.1 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Demand for Reliable Power Supply

Increased demand for grid reliability, automation in distribution networks, and integration of smart grids are driving the growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Distribution Automation Market size was valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 58.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.60% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/distribution-automation-market-2812 Keyplayers:Siemens AG (SICAM A8000, Ruggedcom Switches)ABB (Relion Protection Relays, Grid Automation Controllers)General Electric Company (GE) (Multilin Relays, Grid IQ Solutions)Schneider Electric SE (Easergy T300, EcoStruxure Grid)Landis+Gyr (Gridstream Advanced Metering, Load Control Switches)Power System Engineering (Distribution System Studies, DER Integration Services)S&C Electric Company (TripSaver II Reclosers, IntelliRupter Fault Interrupters)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Industrial Ethernet 5000 Series, Catalyst 9300 Switches)Xylem Inc. (Sensus Stratus Meters, AMI Solutions)Eaton (Cooper Form 6 Recloser Controls, Yukon Feeder Automation)Itron Inc. (OpenWay Riva, CENTRON Meters)Hubbell (Quazite Underground Enclosures, Power Systems Reclosers)CE Power Engineered Services (Protection Relay Testing, Substation Automation Solutions)G&W Electric (Vista Underground Distribution Switchgear, Lazer Automation Solutions)Beckwith Electric (M-7679 Tapchanger Control, M-6200A Recloser Control)Toshiba (Distribution Transformers, Gridstream Metering Solutions)Mitsubishi Electric (Digital Substation Automation Systems, Static Var Compensators (SVC))Minsait ACS (PRISM SCADA, Centrix Feeder Automation)Ingeteam (INGEPAC EF Protective Relays, Distribution Automation Systems)Kalkitech (SYNC Gateways, Grid Automation Solutions)Trilliant Holdings (Smart Metering Solutions, SecureMesh WAN)Growth of the Distribution Automation Market: Smart Grids, AI, and IoT Enhance Grid Reliability and Efficiency.The Distribution Automation Market is experiencing substantial growth due to several factors, including advancements in smart grid technologies, increased demand for grid reliability, and the necessity for real-time monitoring and control of distribution networks. As electric utilities strive to meet the growing energy demand, automation solutions are becoming crucial in optimizing grid operations, reducing downtimes, and improving overall efficiency. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, combined with the growing need for sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure, further propels the demand for distribution automation systems. Additionally, the integration of AI and IoT technologies into distribution networks enables more efficient data management and predictive maintenance, improving grid management capabilities.By Component: Software Dominates, Field Devices Register Fastest CAGRThe software segment continues to dominate the Distribution Automation Market due to its ability to enhance real-time monitoring, analytics, and decision-making capabilities within grid systems. Software solutions enable utilities to remotely control and manage network operations, improving efficiency and reducing the need for on-site interventions.The field devices segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for smart meters, sensors, and actuators that enable greater interaction between automation systems and the physical infrastructure of power grids. As more field devices are deployed to enhance data collection and improve operational control, their role in distribution automation is expected to expand rapidly.By Communication Technology: Wired Dominates, Wireless Registers Fastest CAGRThe wired segment dominated the Distribution Automation Market in 2023, providing reliable, high-speed communication channels crucial for the efficient operation of automated distribution systems. Wired systems are preferred for their robustness, security, and proven reliability in complex grid networks.The wireless communication technology segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of deployment in remote locations. Wireless solutions offer greater scalability and flexibility for utilities seeking to modernize distribution networks and integrate distributed energy resources, which is contributing to the growth of wireless communication in automation systems.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2812 By Utility: Public Dominates, Private Registers Fastest CAGRThe public utility segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by the large-scale infrastructure of government-owned utilities that are increasingly adopting automation technologies for improving grid reliability and sustainability. Public utilities are investing heavily in modernizing their distribution systems to meet growing energy demands and reduce operational costs.The private utility segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as private entities seek to improve their service offerings, enhance operational efficiency, and incorporate renewable energy sources into their distribution systems. Private utilities are adopting advanced distribution automation technologies to improve grid performance and customer satisfaction, propelling growth in this segment.Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGRNorth America held the dominant share of the Distribution Automation Market in 2023, owing to significant investments in smart grid technologies and infrastructure modernization by the U.S. and Canada. The region is also witnessing high demand for renewable energy integration and real-time grid management, driving automation adoption. As power grid resilience becomes more critical in the face of climate change and energy security concerns, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in distribution automation.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and increasing demand for electricity in countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving the adoption of distribution automation technologies. As these countries look to modernize their grid systems and integrate renewable energy sources, the need for distribution automation is expanding rapidly in the region.Distribution Automation Advancements: Schneider Electric and Siemens Enhance Grid Resilience and Predictive CapabilitiesIn January 2024, Schneider Electric launched a new suite of cloud-based distribution automation solutions, aimed at enhancing real-time data management and predictive capabilities for power grids.In March 2024, Siemens partnered with a leading European energy company to deploy advanced automation systems for improving grid resilience and sustainability in urban areas.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/distribution-automation-market-2812 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.