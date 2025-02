Global Epoxy Resin Market to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.7% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

Epoxy Resin Market Epoxy Resin Market Regional Analysis

U.S. epoxy resin demand is set to grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2034, driven by aerospace & defense needs for high-performance adhesives, coatings and components.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market is valued at USD 13.8 billion, driven by increasing demand across industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, and aerospace.Epoxy resins are widely used for their excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and strong adhesion, making them ideal for coatings, adhesives, and composites. The market's growth is further fueled by rising infrastructure projects, advancements in lightweight materials, and increasing applications in sustainable energy sectors like wind power and electric vehicles.Epoxy resins, known for their excellent mechanical properties, high adhesion strength, and resistance to heat and chemicals, are widely used in various applications, including paints, adhesives, and composites. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, supported by technological advancements and increasing adoption in end-use industries.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3139303835 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Market Growth: The epoxy resin market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand in construction, automotive, and electronics sectors.โ€ข Rising Demand in Construction: The increasing use of epoxy resins in flooring, coatings, and structural adhesives is propelling market growth.โ€ข Sustainability Trends: Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and bio-based epoxy resins is shaping the future of the industry.โ€ข Asia-Pacific Dominance: Countries like China and India are leading in epoxy resin consumption due to rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments.โ€ข Competitive Landscape: Key players are focusing on research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative products and improve performance characteristics.๐„๐ฉ๐จ๐ฑ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข Growing Demand in Wind Energy Sector: The increasing adoption of epoxy resin composites in wind turbine blades is fueling market growth. Epoxy resins offer superior strength and durability, making them ideal for renewable energy applications.โ€ข Technological Advancements: Advancements in epoxy resin formulations, including hybrid resins and enhanced curing agents, are improving performance and expanding application areas.โ€ข Shift Towards Bio-Based Resins: With rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on bio-based epoxy resins derived from plant-based raw materials to reduce carbon footprint.โ€ข Increased Use in Automotive and Aerospace: The lightweight and high-strength properties of epoxy resins make them a preferred choice in the automotive and aerospace industries for structural components and coatings.โ€ข Expanding Electronics Industry: The rising demand for consumer electronics and advanced electronic devices is driving the need for epoxy resins in PCB manufacturing and electronic encapsulation.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epoxy-resin-market ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌโ€ข Steady Market Growth: The epoxy resin market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by demand from construction, automotive, and electronics industries.โ€ข Sustainability Focus: Rising interest in bio-based and low-VOC epoxy resins is shaping market trends.โ€ข Technological Innovations: Advancements in resin formulations are expanding applications and improving product performance.โ€ข Regional Leadership: Asia-Pacific remains the dominant market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion.โ€ข Competitive Strategies: Leading players are investing in R&D and strategic collaborations to enhance their market presence."The epoxy resin market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by increasing applications in diverse industries. As demand for high-performance materials rises, companies must focus on innovation and sustainability to stay competitive. The shift towards bio-based epoxy resins will be a key trend, shaping the future of the market and driving environmentally friendly solutions." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe epoxy resin market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Some of the leading companies include:โ€ข Hexion Inc.โ€ข Huntsman Corporationโ€ข Aditya Birla Chemicalsโ€ข Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.โ€ข Olin Corporationโ€ข Nan Ya Plastics Corporationโ€ข Dow Inc.โ€ข Sika AGโ€ข Ashland Global Holdings Inc.โ€ข 3M Companyโ€ข DIC Corporationโ€ข Atul Ltd.โ€ข Evonik Industries AGโ€ข Kemper System America, Inc.โ€ข Reichhold LLC (Polynt Group)๐’๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž - ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3139303835 ๐„๐ฉ๐จ๐ฑ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBy Type:โ€ข DGBEAโ€ข Novolacโ€ข DGBEFโ€ข Aliphaticโ€ข Glycidylamineโ€ข OthersBy Technology:โ€ข Solvent Cut Epoxyโ€ข Liquid Epoxyโ€ข Waterborne Epoxyโ€ข OthersBy Application:โ€ข Compositesโ€ข Paints & Coatingsโ€ข Grouts & Mortarsโ€ข Adhesivesโ€ข Electronic Encapsulationโ€ข OthersBy End-use:โ€ข Aerospaceโ€ข Automotive & Transportationโ€ข Building & Constructionโ€ข Electrical & Electronicsโ€ข Marineโ€ข OthersBy Region:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacific (APAC)โ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Japan๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐š ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐š๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ & ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž & ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-additives-market ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polymer-modified-bitumen-market ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ & ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-conductive-polymer-coatings-market ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐œ๐ข๐-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ (๐ƒ๐€๐) ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimer-acid-based-polyamide-resins-market ๐ˆ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฑ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isoprene-rubber-latex-market ๐•๐ข๐ง๐ฒ๐ฅ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vinyl-ester-market ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž & ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/resin-capsule-market ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/conducting-polymer-market ๐’๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค & ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/saturated-polyester-resin-market ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ก๐ฒ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง (๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐“๐‡๐ ) ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž & ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polytetrahydrofuran-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.