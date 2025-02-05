Global Epoxy Resin Market to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.7% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

Epoxy Resin Market Epoxy Resin Market Regional Analysis

U.S. epoxy resin demand is set to grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2034, driven by aerospace & defense needs for high-performance adhesives, coatings and components.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market is projected to reach USD 24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market is valued at USD 13.8 billion, driven by increasing demand across industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, and aerospace.Epoxy resins are widely used for their excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and strong adhesion, making them ideal for coatings, adhesives, and composites. The market's growth is further fueled by rising infrastructure projects, advancements in lightweight materials, and increasing applications in sustainable energy sectors like wind power and electric vehicles.Epoxy resins, known for their excellent mechanical properties, high adhesion strength, and resistance to heat and chemicals, are widely used in various applications, including paints, adhesives, and composites. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, supported by technological advancements and increasing adoption in end-use industries.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3139303835 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬• Market Growth: The epoxy resin market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand in construction, automotive, and electronics sectors.• Rising Demand in Construction: The increasing use of epoxy resins in flooring, coatings, and structural adhesives is propelling market growth.• Sustainability Trends: Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and bio-based epoxy resins is shaping the future of the industry.• Asia-Pacific Dominance: Countries like China and India are leading in epoxy resin consumption due to rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments.• Competitive Landscape: Key players are focusing on research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative products and improve performance characteristics.𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬• Growing Demand in Wind Energy Sector: The increasing adoption of epoxy resin composites in wind turbine blades is fueling market growth. Epoxy resins offer superior strength and durability, making them ideal for renewable energy applications.• Technological Advancements: Advancements in epoxy resin formulations, including hybrid resins and enhanced curing agents, are improving performance and expanding application areas.• Shift Towards Bio-Based Resins: With rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are focusing on bio-based epoxy resins derived from plant-based raw materials to reduce carbon footprint.• Increased Use in Automotive and Aerospace: The lightweight and high-strength properties of epoxy resins make them a preferred choice in the automotive and aerospace industries for structural components and coatings.• Expanding Electronics Industry: The rising demand for consumer electronics and advanced electronic devices is driving the need for epoxy resins in PCB manufacturing and electronic encapsulation.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epoxy-resin-market 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬• Steady Market Growth: The epoxy resin market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by demand from construction, automotive, and electronics industries.• Sustainability Focus: Rising interest in bio-based and low-VOC epoxy resins is shaping market trends.• Technological Innovations: Advancements in resin formulations are expanding applications and improving product performance.• Regional Leadership: Asia-Pacific remains the dominant market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion.• Competitive Strategies: Leading players are investing in R&D and strategic collaborations to enhance their market presence."The epoxy resin market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by increasing applications in diverse industries. As demand for high-performance materials rises, companies must focus on innovation and sustainability to stay competitive. The shift towards bio-based epoxy resins will be a key trend, shaping the future of the market and driving environmentally friendly solutions." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The epoxy resin market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Some of the leading companies include:• Hexion Inc.• Huntsman Corporation• Aditya Birla Chemicals• Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.• Olin Corporation• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation• Dow Inc.• Sika AG• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.• 3M Company• DIC Corporation• Atul Ltd.• Evonik Industries AG• Kemper System America, Inc.• Reichhold LLC (Polynt Group)𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞 - 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3139303835 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By Type:• DGBEA• Novolac• DGBEF• Aliphatic• Glycidylamine• OthersBy Technology:• Solvent Cut Epoxy• Liquid Epoxy• Waterborne Epoxy• OthersBy Application:• Composites• Paints & Coatings• Grouts & Mortars• Adhesives• Electronic Encapsulation• OthersBy End-use:• Aerospace• Automotive & Transportation• Building & Construction• Electrical & Electronics• Marine• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• Asia Pacific (APAC)• Middle East & Africa (MEA)• Japan𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 & 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-additives-market 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polymer-modified-bitumen-market 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-conductive-polymer-coatings-market 𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 (𝐃𝐀𝐁) 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimer-acid-based-polyamide-resins-market 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isoprene-rubber-latex-market 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vinyl-ester-market 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 & 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/resin-capsule-market 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/conducting-polymer-market 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/saturated-polyester-resin-market 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧 (𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐓𝐇𝐅) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 & 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polytetrahydrofuran-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 