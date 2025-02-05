Squalene Market Expected to Expand at 9.0% CAGR, Surpassing USD 328 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Squalene Market

Growing demand for natural antioxidants in skincare, pharma, and nutraceuticals, along with biosynthetic production advancements, fuels squalene market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Squalene Market Size was valued at USD 151.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 328.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Consumer awareness of its health and skincare benefits is what drives the market for Squalene. Squalene is available in shark liver oil and plant sources like olive and amaranth oil, which has boosted demand for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. According to a 2023 European Commission report, Squalene usage in cosmetics is expected to surge to 30% over the next decade. Boosting this trend is the shift toward sustainable plant-based alternatives and increased biosynthetic production investment.Get a Sample Report of Squalene Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2729 Key Players:• Amyris, Inc.• Sophim SAS• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH• Efpbiotek• Vestan Limited• Kuraray Co., Ltd.• Croda International Plc• AASHA BIOCHEM• Arbee• Oleicfat S.L.• Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd.Europe dominated the squalene market in 2023 with a market share of approximately 35% of the market share.This leadership was led by strict regulations on the use of natural and sustainable ingredients, especially in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. France and Germany, for instance, used squalene in high-end personal care products as a response to consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and exploited the potential of squalene in vaccine formulations and drug delivery systems.In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region became the largest growing market for squalene, showing an estimated growth rate of 9.5%.As squalene enriched personal care and health care products were consumed due to rapid urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and beauty-conscious population in China and India. Moreover, in this region, the growing demand for the market was supported by the government initiatives in the area of biotechnology and sustainable production.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Inlcuded are:By Source• Animal• Plant• BiosyntheticThe plant-based segment dominated the squalene market in 2023, with around 55% of the market share.This increase was attributed to increasing demand for eco-friendly and animal cruelty-free products. The main catalysts for this growth are the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Major contributors include amaranth, olive, and rice bran oils, due to increased prohibitions on animal-sourced squalene.By Application• Pharmaceuticals• Personal Care & Cosmetics• Nutraceuticals• Food & Beverages• OthersThe personal care and cosmetics segment dominated the squalene market in the year 2023, with around 40% of the market share.The rise in consumer demand for natural and sustainable skincare products will drive growth, as squalene is being extensively used in anti-aging creams, moisturizers, and serums. To further fuel this segment's growth, plant-based squalene has been increasingly integrated by well-established beauty brands.Buy Full Research Report on Squalene Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2729 Recent Highlights• October 2024: Evonik receives the CPHI Pharma Award for its PhytoSquene, the first GMP-compliant plant-based squalene for parenteral drug delivery, derived from amaranth oil. It was awarded during the CPHI trade show in Milan.• May 2023: Amyris has completed a licensing agreement for sustainable squalene supply, giving it a renewable alternative to its traditional sources while strengthening its stance on eco-friendly biotechnology solutions.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.