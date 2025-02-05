Global Steering Column Control Module Market Poised for Growth Amid Advancements in Automotive Electronics

Steering Column Control Module Market Steering Column Control Module Regional Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Steering Column Control Module Market is set for substantial expansion as automakers and consumers increasingly demand advanced vehicle control systems for improved safety, convenience, and driving experience. Steering column control modules play a crucial role in integrating various control functions, such as lighting, wipers, cruise control, and multimedia operations, enhancing vehicle ergonomics and driver accessibility. The rise in vehicle automation, advancements in electronic control units (ECUs), and increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are key drivers propelling market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Global sales of steering column control module were reported at USD 11.6 billion in 2020. Demand for steering column control module is anticipated to reach USD 16.4 billion in 2025. Over the assessment period (2025 to 2035), the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and attain value of USD 33.2 billion by the end of 2035.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭-𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬The steering column control module market is experiencing rapid growth due to rising demand for integrated vehicle control systems, increased automation in automobiles, and a shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles. With automotive safety regulations becoming stricter and consumer preference shifting toward advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the market is poised for strong growth. The incorporation of smart steering systems, touch-sensitive controls, and connectivity features is further fueling market expansion."𝐀𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐕 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬Growing Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Automakers are integrating steering column control modules with ADAS to enhance driver safety and improve vehicle handling.Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): EV manufacturers are incorporating innovative steering systems to enhance energy efficiency and user experience, increasing demand for advanced control modules.Technological Innovations & Smart Features: The integration of gesture recognition, haptic feedback, and AI-powered control interfaces is making steering column control modules more sophisticated and user-friendly.Stringent Automotive Safety Regulations: Governments worldwide are enforcing strict vehicle safety norms, driving automakers to adopt intelligent steering systems that enhance driver assistance and control.Increased Vehicle Production & Customization: The growing production of passenger cars, luxury vehicles, and commercial vehicles is fueling the demand for advanced steering column control modules with customizable features.𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬• Passenger Vehicles: Widely used in sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars to enhance driver accessibility and control.• Commercial Vehicles: Essential for improved steering functionality in trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles.• Electric & Hybrid Vehicles: Increasing adoption in EVs for efficient power management and seamless user interaction.• Off-Road & Specialty Vehicles: Used in agricultural, construction, and military vehicles to optimize steering performance in rugged environments.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• Passenger Vehicles: Widely used in sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars to enhance driver accessibility and control.• Commercial Vehicles: Essential for improved steering functionality in trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles.• Electric & Hybrid Vehicles: Increasing adoption in EVs for efficient power management and seamless user interaction.• Off-Road & Specialty Vehicles: Used in agricultural, construction, and military vehicles to optimize steering performance in rugged environments.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• Bosch Mobility Solutions• ZF Friedrichshafen AG• Nexteer Automotive• Valeo SA• Denso Corporation• Continental AG• Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG• Delphi Technologies• Mando Corporation• Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Manual Steering Column Control Modules• Electronic Steering Column Control Modules𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Passenger Cars• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)• Electric & Hybrid Vehicles𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:• Traditional Mechanical Control Modules• Advanced Electronic Control Modules𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:• OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)• Aftermarket𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & Africa 