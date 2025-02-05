Digital Textile Printing Inks Market to Reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advanced Printing Technologies

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

The Digital Textile Printing Inks Market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increased adoption in fashion and home textiles.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Textile Printing Inks Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2032. The market is expanding due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and cost-efficient printing solutions in the textile industry. To tackle high water consumption and pollution in traditional dyeing processes, governments across the globe are supporting more sustainable printing technologies. This drive towards digital textile printing aligns with the demand for more flexibility in design, shorter production lead times, and on-demand printing, driving the market growth.Get a Sample Report of Digital Textile Printing Inks Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1458 Key Players:- INX International Ink (Expedition Inks, NSC Inks)- JK Group (Aqua Inks, J-Teck)- Nazdar Company (Nazdar 700 Series, Nazdar 120 Series)- BASF SE (Texaprint Reactive Inks, Desmodur Ink Systems)- Dover Corporation (Markem-Imaje Inks, DigiDot Inks)- DyStar Group (Remazol Inks, Dystar Pigment Inks)- Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Hongsam Sublimation Inks, Hongsam Pigment Inks)- Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman Reactive Inks, Huntsman Disperse Inks)- Kornit Digital Ltd. (Kornit Allegro Inks, Kornit Storm Inks)- Sensient Technologies Corporation (Sensient Digital Inks, Sensient Sublimation Inks)- Sawgrass Technologies (SubliJet-HD Inks, Virtuoso Inks)- SPGPrints B.V. (Revolution Inks, RotaMesh Inks)- Zhejiang Lanyu Digital Technology Co. Ltd (Lanyu Sublimation Inks, Lanyu Pigment Inks)- Sun Chemical (SunTex Inks, SunInks)- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Sublisafe Inks, Toyo Water-based Inks)- Epson Corporation (Ultrachrome Inks, SureColor Inks)- HP Inc. (HP Thermal Inkjet Inks, HP Latex Inks)- Ricoh Company (Ricoh DS Inks, Ricoh Gen5 Inks)- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Mimaki Sb54 Inks, Mimaki LUS-200 Inks)- Roland DG Corporation (Roland Eco-Sol Max Inks, Roland Texart Inks)Segmentation AnalysisBy Type, Solvent-based held the highest market share in 2023 at around 47%.Such inks are more suited for large-format print, especially banners and the flags and wearables that are printed for promoting an event due to the durability of the print. Solvent-based inks are more durable, making them resistant to fading, smudging, and exposure to high temperatures and other elements of weather, making them suitable for outdoor use.By Ink Type, Reactive Inks held the largest market share of around 39% in 2023.Reactive inks are preferred compared to other types of inks that can be applied to textiles because they create a strong bond with cellulose fibers such as found in cotton, allowing for bright, vibrant prints with fine details in high quality and durability. This kind of ink is extensively used in the garments industry for the quality and durability of prints. It gives good color-fastness, washability, and hand feel of fabric which makes them the most preferred one for fashion brands and home textiles.By Application, Clothing & Household Textiles accounted for the largest market share about 28% in 2023.An increasing need for personalized and trendy designs in garments such as fashion clothing, activewear, and others. Digital textile printing options that can provide the all-important rapid response and design flexibility coupled with the ability to repeat complex print options are viewed as being very appealing market opportunities for the fashion and home textiles segments.Buy Full Research Report on Digital Textile Printing Inks Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1458 Asia Pacific dominated the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market and held around 48% revenue share in 2023It is driven by the expansion of the textile and garment industry in countries such as China, India, and Bangladesh. The region's growing adoption of digital printing solutions, increasing investments in textile manufacturing, and rising demand for sustainable inks contribute to its strong growth outlook. For instance, In 2024, Fujifilm introduced a new water-based inkjet textile printing technology in China, aiming to improve color consistency and reduce production costs.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

