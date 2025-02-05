Global Fungal Protein Market to Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainable Nutrition Trends | FMI

Fungal Protein Market Regional Analysis of Fungal Protein Market

The fungal protein market is rising as a sustainable solution to meet global protein demand with low resource use and high nutrition.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fungal protein market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 to USD 6.7 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.As the demand for sustainable food sources intensifies, fungal protein is emerging as a viable solution to global food security challenges. With traditional protein sources like meat and dairy placing immense pressure on land, water, and energy resources, alternative proteins are gaining traction.Fungal protein, produced through fermentation, offers an efficient and resource-friendly alternative. It requires significantly fewer inputs while delivering high nutritional value, making it a key player in meeting the rising protein demand without contributing to environmental degradation.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134343332 The global fungal protein market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for sustainable, high-protein alternatives rises across various industries, including food & beverage, animal feed , and dietary supplements . Consumers are increasingly turning toward alternative protein sources due to environmental concerns, health benefits, and ethical considerations surrounding animal-based proteins. This shift is accelerating investments and research in fungal protein production, positioning it as a key player in the alternative protein sector.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global fungal protein market is projected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for sustainable and plant-based protein alternatives.• Growing applications in food & beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals are fueling market expansion.• North America and Europe lead the market due to high awareness regarding alternative proteins, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market.• Key players in the market include Quorn Foods (UK), MycoTechnology Inc. (USA), Enough (UK), Nature’s Fynd (USA), and Meati Foods (USA).𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The surge in demand for plant-based protein alternatives is a primary driver of the fungal protein market. Health-conscious consumers are turning to fungal proteins, which offer essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them suitable for vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians. Additionally, concerns over the environmental impact of animal agriculture are prompting a shift toward sustainable protein sources.Technological advancements in fermentation processes have significantly improved the commercial production of fungal proteins. Efficient and cost-effective fermentation techniques have optimized growth conditions for fungi, increased yields, and reduced production costs. The use of genetic and metabolic engineering has further enhanced protein quality and nutritional value.𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Food and Beverages: Used in meat and dairy alternatives, bakery products, and nutritional supplements due to their ability to mimic the texture and flavor of animal proteins.• Nutraceuticals: Incorporated into functional foods and supplements for their health benefits.• Animal Feed: Serve as sustainable and nutritious ingredients in poultry, aquaculture, and livestock feed.• Pharmaceuticals: Utilized in drug development for their potential therapeutic properties.• Industrial Applications: Employed in the production of bioplastics, biofuels, and other industrial products.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fungal-protein-market “Industry analysts highlight the growing consumer preference for sustainable and health-focused food options as a significant factor driving the fungal protein market. The versatility of fungal proteins across various applications and ongoing technological innovations are expected to further propel market growth.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The fungal protein market has started to become competitive as the key established players and the new startups started to focus on addressing the growing demand for alternative and sustainable protein sources. Quorn Foods who is one of the pioneers in the field of fungal protein and manufactures vegan meat. Considering the increasing consumers interest in the fungal protein Quorn Foods and scaled their production capacity to meet this increasing demand.There are several startups who are entering into the global fungal protein market with innovative products. For instance, a US based startup Meati Foods who has developed mycelium sourced fungal protein products. Their mycelium cutlets have gained traction in the alternative protein segment.In addition to this, the key players involved in the industry are focusing on innovative production process. These, innovative production process and products help me to gain competitive advantage in the market.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:• In October 2022, The Better Meat Co. received its fourth patent for its ingredient Rhiza which is manufactured from fungus.• In November 2024, The Better Meat Co. received a patent for its process of producing mycoprotein.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬• DSM N.V.• AB Mauri• Lesaffre Group• Kerry Group• Alltech• Synergy Group• Lallemand, Inc.• Sensient Technologies Corporation• Oriental Yeast• Halcyon Proteins𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. Yeast Segment is further categorized into Baker’s Yeast and Brewer’s Yeast.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By End Use Application, the fungal protein market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology. The Food and Beverage segment is further classified into processed food, beverages, bakery, and dairy. The Animal nutrition segment is again segmented into Aquaculture, Pet Food, Ruminant, and Others (Poultry & Swine).𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Protein Ingredients Market Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-ingredient-market Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-hydrolysate-ingredient-market Nonprotein Nitrogen Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nonprotein-nitrogen-market Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milk-protein-hydrolysate-market Milk Protein Market Trend Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milk-protein-market Seaweed Protein Market Outlook : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-protein-market Protein Powder Market Forecast Projections: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-powder-market High Protein Flour Market Research Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-protein-flour-market Plant Based Protein Beverages Market Sales Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-protein-beverages-market Egg Albumin Protein Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-albumin-protein-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights IncChristiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

