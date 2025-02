Global Fungal Protein Market to Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainable Nutrition Trends | FMI

Fungal Protein Market Regional Analysis of Fungal Protein Market

The fungal protein market is rising as a sustainable solution to meet global protein demand with low resource use and high nutrition.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fungal protein market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 to USD 6.7 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.As the demand for sustainable food sources intensifies, fungal protein is emerging as a viable solution to global food security challenges. With traditional protein sources like meat and dairy placing immense pressure on land, water, and energy resources, alternative proteins are gaining traction.Fungal protein, produced through fermentation, offers an efficient and resource-friendly alternative. It requires significantly fewer inputs while delivering high nutritional value, making it a key player in meeting the rising protein demand without contributing to environmental degradation.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134343332 The global fungal protein market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for sustainable, high-protein alternatives rises across various industries, including food & beverage, animal feed , and dietary supplements . Consumers are increasingly turning toward alternative protein sources due to environmental concerns, health benefits, and ethical considerations surrounding animal-based proteins. This shift is accelerating investments and research in fungal protein production, positioning it as a key player in the alternative protein sector.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ:โ€ข The global fungal protein market is projected to witness significant growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for sustainable and plant-based protein alternatives.โ€ข Growing applications in food & beverages, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals are fueling market expansion.โ€ข North America and Europe lead the market due to high awareness regarding alternative proteins, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market.โ€ข Key players in the market include Quorn Foods (UK), MycoTechnology Inc. (USA), Enough (UK), Natureโ€™s Fynd (USA), and Meati Foods (USA).๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:The surge in demand for plant-based protein alternatives is a primary driver of the fungal protein market. Health-conscious consumers are turning to fungal proteins, which offer essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them suitable for vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians. Additionally, concerns over the environmental impact of animal agriculture are prompting a shift toward sustainable protein sources.Technological advancements in fermentation processes have significantly improved the commercial production of fungal proteins. Efficient and cost-effective fermentation techniques have optimized growth conditions for fungi, increased yields, and reduced production costs. The use of genetic and metabolic engineering has further enhanced protein quality and nutritional value.๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:โ€ข Food and Beverages: Used in meat and dairy alternatives, bakery products, and nutritional supplements due to their ability to mimic the texture and flavor of animal proteins.โ€ข Nutraceuticals: Incorporated into functional foods and supplements for their health benefits.โ€ข Animal Feed: Serve as sustainable and nutritious ingredients in poultry, aquaculture, and livestock feed.โ€ข Pharmaceuticals: Utilized in drug development for their potential therapeutic properties.โ€ข Industrial Applications: Employed in the production of bioplastics, biofuels, and other industrial products.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fungal-protein-market โ€œIndustry analysts highlight the growing consumer preference for sustainable and health-focused food options as a significant factor driving the fungal protein market. The versatility of fungal proteins across various applications and ongoing technological innovations are expected to further propel market growth.โ€ - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คThe fungal protein market has started to become competitive as the key established players and the new startups started to focus on addressing the growing demand for alternative and sustainable protein sources. Quorn Foods who is one of the pioneers in the field of fungal protein and manufactures vegan meat. Considering the increasing consumers interest in the fungal protein Quorn Foods and scaled their production capacity to meet this increasing demand.There are several startups who are entering into the global fungal protein market with innovative products. For instance, a US based startup Meati Foods who has developed mycelium sourced fungal protein products. Their mycelium cutlets have gained traction in the alternative protein segment.In addition to this, the key players involved in the industry are focusing on innovative production process. These, innovative production process and products help me to gain competitive advantage in the market.๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:โ€ข In October 2022, The Better Meat Co. received its fourth patent for its ingredient Rhiza which is manufactured from fungus.โ€ข In November 2024, The Better Meat Co. received a patent for its process of producing mycoprotein.๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข DSM N.V.โ€ข AB Mauriโ€ข Lesaffre Groupโ€ข Kerry Groupโ€ข Alltechโ€ข Synergy Groupโ€ข Lallemand, Inc.โ€ข Sensient Technologies Corporationโ€ข Oriental Yeastโ€ข Halcyon Proteins๐’๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐š๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ. ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐›๐ž๐ก๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐จ๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/protein ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐๐ฒ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž:As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. Yeast Segment is further categorized into Bakerโ€™s Yeast and Brewerโ€™s Yeast.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:By End Use Application, the fungal protein market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology. The Food and Beverage segment is further classified into processed food, beverages, bakery, and dairy. The Animal nutrition segment is again segmented into Aquaculture, Pet Food, Ruminant, and Others (Poultry & Swine).๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:Protein Ingredients Market Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-ingredient-market Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-hydrolysate-ingredient-market Nonprotein Nitrogen Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nonprotein-nitrogen-market Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milk-protein-hydrolysate-market Milk Protein Market Trend Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milk-protein-market Seaweed Protein Market Outlookย : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-protein-market Protein Powder Market Forecast Projections: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-powder-market High Protein Flour Market Research Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-protein-flour-market Plant Based Protein Beverages Market Sales Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-protein-beverages-market Egg Albumin Protein Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-albumin-protein-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. 