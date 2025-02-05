Council Passes Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act

MARYLAND, April 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

From the Offices of Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González, and Dawn Luedtke





The new legislation removes barriers for victims of violent crime to qualify for legal protected status





ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 4, 2025—The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed legislation today that strengthens the County’s commitment to our immigrant neighbors and supports victims of crime and those who assist police in solving crimes. The Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act was introduced by Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke in November, shortly after the 2024 presidential election.

“Immigrants across this country — many of whom are our friends, colleagues, and neighbors — are scared. They are scared that their families will be torn apart. They are scared to seek help. They are scared to report crimes. These concerns have only grown amid policy changes and executive orders from the new administration,” said Councilmember Glass. “By passing this legislation today, we are leading with our hearts and showing that our community believes in justice, in safety, and in the dignity of every person — regardless of immigration status.”

“Montgomery County is a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González. “But as we anticipate likely changes to federal immigration policy, we have to be proactive in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. This legislation assists victims of crimes and those that help solve crimes with visa protections. And it helps the police do their jobs better. It’s the right thing to do.”

“This is an important added protection for immigrant victims of crime,” Councilmember Dawn Luedtke said. “I’m thankful to law enforcement, victims' rights advocates, immigrant service providers, and the entire Council for coming together to support approval of this legislation. Montgomery County will continue to support and protect victims of crime. The Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act shows our commitment to providing the highest possible level of service when it comes to public safety.”

Established under a federal law enacted by Congress in 2000, the U visa grants legal status to victims of certain violent crimes — including sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence — who assist law enforcement with the investigation of these crimes. Until recently, the Montgomery County Police Department required that the qualifying crime must have occurred within 10 years to certify a U Visa application, whereas federal and state law currently have no such statute of limitation. The Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act eliminates this requirement and gives more people the opportunity to apply for legal status and seek justice.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police looks forward to our continued partnership with our community members, pledging to serve as stewards in the U Visa program,” said Police Chief Marc Yamada. “Our promise is to serve our communities constitutionally, and in adherence to both state and federal law regardless of where you were born, what language you speak, or the color of your skin.”

"I am happy to hear that this bill has been passed by the Montgomery County Council,” said Montgomery County Family Justice Center’s Acting Director Smita Vaira. “The U Visa program is an essential part of the path to healing for many victims of violence. Passing this legislation shows immigrants that Montgomery County supports their right to a safe life free from violence.”

“CASA is proud to support the Montgomery County Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act,” said the organization’s Executive Director Gustavo Torres. “We are grateful to the Council’s leadership in championing immigrant rights, especially at a time when the national climate is marked by dehumanizing and anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies that seek to divide our communities. This bill is a testament to how Montgomery County is leading with compassion, ensuring that immigrant survivors of crime are not forced to live in the shadows, afraid to seek justice because of the threat of deportation.”

Expedited Bill 26-24 — the Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act — was introduced by Councilmembers Glass, Fani-González and Luedtke in November 2024. It was co-sponsored by Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe, Andrew Friedson, Kate Stewart, Sidney Katz and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

