Cloud Native Technologies Market Size Expected to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2032: Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE

By end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest cloud native technologies software market share in 2022.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 was valued at $6.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $53.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2032. The cloud-native technologies market is influenced by several key determinants such as the increasing demand for scalable, agile, and efficient software solutions that drive the adoption of cloud-native technologies. Businesses seek to leverage these technologies to enhance flexibility, reduce costs, and expedite software development and deployment. In addition, the rise of containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, significantly impacts the cloud-native landscape. Containers enable the packaging of applications and their dependencies, facilitating consistency across different environments and streamlining deployment processes. Furthermore, the shift towards microservices architecture plays a crucial role. It enables the development of applications as a suite of small, independently deployable services, fostering scalability and resilience. Overall, the combination of scalability, agility, containerization, microservices, DevOps practices, and competitive advantages collectively drive the growth and adoption of cloud-native technologies in the market. Cloud-native technologies represent a paradigm shift in software improvement aimed at harnessing the abilities of cloud computing to construct, install, and control programs. These technologies are focused on the principles of scalability, resilience, and portability, emphasizing the usage of loosely coupled microservices, containerization, and DevOps practices to streamline the software lifecycle. At the center of cloud-native technology is the utilization of bins, allowing developers to package deal programs in conjunction with their dependencies, ensuring consistency throughout exceptional environments.By component type, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global cloud native technologies market revenue , attributable to the rapid adoption of cloud-based infrastructure across industries. Businesses increasingly recognize the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency offered by cloud-native solutions, propelling the demand for sophisticated software tools tailored for these environments. However, the hardware segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2032, attributable to ongoing advancements in hardware technologies, including the development of more powerful processors, high-capacity storage solutions, and energy-efficient infrastructure, offer immense potential for market growth. Microservices structure similarly enhances this by breaking down complex programs into smaller, independently deployable services, selling agility and facilitating simpler updates and protection. This approach fosters non-stop integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, automating the software program shipping method and enabling fast generation and deployment. The adoption of cloud-local technology represents an essential shift in software program development and deployment techniques, allowing companies to innovate faster, optimize useful resource utilization, and unexpectedly reply to changing market demands by means of leveraging the scalability, elasticity, and automation provided via cloud systems.By organizational size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cloud native technologies market revenue, due to a rise in scalability without requiring major infrastructure investments. In addition, cloud-native technologies give significant companies the freedom to implement a multi-cloud approach, letting them select the best cloud providers and services for their particular requirements, lowering vendor lock-in, and boosting resiliency. However, the small enterprises or medium-sized segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032. Small firms can benefit from technologies such as serverless computing and containers, which offer better flexibility and lower operating costs, due to cloud-native apps. This enables small enterprises to focus on their core skills and spend resources more wisely. The growth of SMEs globally is a primary factor contributing to the expansion of the cloud native technologies market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Alibaba Group Holding LimitedDell Technologies Inc.DropboxGoogle, Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.IBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationSalesforceVMware, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-native technologies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-native technologies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. By component, the software segment held the highest Cloud Native Technologies Market Share in 2022, owing to the growing emphasis on edge computing and hybrid cloud environments opens new vistas for software vendors to develop solutions that cater to diverse deployment scenarios. However, hardware is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for computational electricity and garage capability to aid the escalating quantity of information generated by using cloud-local technology.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cloud native technologies market revenue, attributable to cloud native architectures. Customers may have easy access to their accounts, transactions, and financial information through these applications, which could boost their happiness and loyalty. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.7% from 2022 to 2032, retail organizations are better equipped to add new digital commerce services faster and easier to remain on top of changing retail trends as a cloud-native strategy accelerates development capabilities and boosts speed to market. By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the ongoing trend, which is serverless computing, which allows developers to focus on writing code without worrying about infrastructure management. Serverless platforms such as AWS Lambda and Azure Functions have gained traction in North America, offering opportunities for developers and businesses to build and deploy applications more efficiently. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. With surge in containerization and orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes, as well as serverless computing frameworks, these technologies are empowering businesses to streamline their operations and reduce infrastructure costs.

