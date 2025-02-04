PRIB: Senate remembers Ms. Gloria Romero

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Senate remembers Ms. Gloria Romero Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025, remembered the life and legacy of Ms. Gloria Romero as a pillar of Philippine Cinema and "for her lifetime of unwavering dedication to the entertainment industry and the collective cultural heritage of the country." The Senate unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 1287 filed by Sen. Grace Poe, taking into consideration SRN 1289 filed by Sen. Lito Lapid, SRN 1290 of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and SRN 1292 of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., describing Ms. Romero, or Gloria Anne Borrego Galla in real life, as "one of the most revered icons of Philippine cinema and the Filipino entertainment industry." The Philippine movie industry and the entire nation mourned the passing of the veteran film and television actress last January 25 at the age of 91. Her career spanned over seventy years in the industry and she was a pivotal icon during the "Golden Age of Philippine Cinema" in the 50s. Ms. Romero has been a household name, having worked on 250 films and television shows in total. She first started as a bit player for the 1944 film "Liwayway ng Kalayaan." Less than ten years later, she later on bagged her breakthrough role in the film "Monghita." She eventually rose to prominence during this period in her career being the Philippines' highest-paid movie actress in the '50s and became the highest-grossing Filipino box office star of her time. Ms. Romero's last filmographic work was back in 2018 alongside Eddie Gutierrez in "Rainbow's Sunset," a family drama that also highlighted themes within the LGBTQIA+ community. "Ms. Gloria Romero broke boundaries and set new standards in the Philippine film industry, earning wide acclaim and garnering various prestigious awards, including multiple Best Actress distinctions from the FAMAS and Gawad Urian, to name a few, that recognized her enormous contributions to Philippine cinema and her role in shaping its first golden era," Poe said in her resolution. "Ms. Gloria Romero, even in her prime, welcomed a variety of possibilities to work outside of her own studio, Sampaguita Pictures, collaborated with other industry titans like the late King of Filipino Cinema Fernando Poe Jr. (Sen. Poe's father), and worked on high-profile film projects like "Juan de la Cruz," whose production unfortunately had to cease due to the untimely demise of its director, National Artist of the Philippines Gerry de Leon," the senator said. Lapid, Ejercito and Revilla, all actors-turned-politicians, also delivered their speeches remembering the life and legacy of Ms. Romero. "Gloria Romero is more than just an actress; she is a significant part of our culture, a brilliant star who shone on our television screens and silver screens for over seven decades. Born in 1933, her journey from a teenage beauty queen to the Queen of Philippine Cinema is a testament to her talent, perseverance, and love for her craft," Lapid said in Filipino. "Her passing was deeply felt not only in the industry but also in households that watched and were entertained by her performances. This resolution is a small thing compared to her significant contribution to our art and culture," he added. Estrada said Ms. Romero was also known as the "First Lady of Philippine Cinema" for starring as on-screen partner of major actors of her time. "Romero thrived in her illustrious career as a respected woman and actress through the years, wherein she starred in various TV shows and movies," said Estrada, whose father, Joseph Estrada, also starred with the late actress in many films, including the 1969 Manila Film Festival Best Picture "Patria Adorada: Dugo ng Bayani." Aside from her contributions and achievements in the movie industry, Revilla said "Tita Gloria's" bankability and credibility has transcended to product endorsements for Camay, Superwheel, Coca-Cola, Lola Remedios and the 2002 Beauty campaign, "Ganda ng Lola Mo Noh!" "Tita Gloria, despite being in showbiz circles, is known to "never liked gossiping about her fellow artists". Some of her closest peers said that whenever there would be huddle to talk about other artists, she would quietly leave the group because she did not want gossiping -- a trait that spoke volumes of her character," Revilla said.

