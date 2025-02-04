PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 TOL's bill seeks 20 percent student discount for digital communication, internet services To empower students and foster a more equitable educational environment, Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino has filed a bill that seeks to grant a 20-percent student discount for digital communication and internet services. Called the "Student Load Discount Act," Senate Bill 2972 mandates a 20% discount on mobile load, text, call, and internet services for eligible students. The measure, Tolentino said, "will help ease the burden of students related to the cost of digital communication and online resources," which have become vital components in the delivery of education in recent years. The proposal covers students in the primary, secondary, technical-vocational and tertiary levels. Post-graduate students are not eligible to benefit from the discount. "This initiative is intended to promote educational equity, enhance digital literacy, and foster collaboration between the government and telecommunications companies (TELCOs) to meet students' needs," Tolentino said in his bill's explanatory note. To avail of the privilege, "students will need to present a valid school ID or proof of enrollment. The discount will be available year-round and is strictly for personal educational use." In addition, SB 2972 allows TELCOs to claim tax deductions in line with the discounts they will provide under the proposal. "This creates an incentive for these companies to actively support students' educational needs," Tolentino pointed out. "The collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and TELCOs is crucial for the success of this initiative, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future for the country's youth," the senator concluded.

