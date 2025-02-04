PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Cayetano bats for BARMM poll postponement to focus on peace Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday expressed support for resetting the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to give the region more time to prepare for elections and foster peace. He argued that if the country is truly committed to peace in the Muslim region, it would be more logical to delay the elections rather than hold them on May 11, 2025. This is why he supports the measure (Senate Bill No. 2924 under Committee Report No. 466) which seeks to push back the BARMM elections to October 30, 2025. "It would be more logical to give them this entire year to prepare for the elections and allow them to set long-term targets for their region and budget -- targets that will shape the region in the next 5 to 10 years," Cayetano said during the plenary session on January 28, 2025. He also urged support for the election postponement, noting that it could "save the government billions of pesos." Despite being a vocal critic of the Bangsamoro Basic Law in the past, Cayetano emphasized his commitment to peace in the region. "I'm glad that when we shook hands now with the Bangsamoro government, it was very warm because once upon a time we were debating harshly against each other," Cayetano said. The senator also acknowledged the significant pressure faced by BARMM ministers in implementing reforms in a region burdened by hardship. "The reality is that if we go back to the status quo ante before the peace agreement, it would be dangerous for all of us," he said. "We need to stay invested in the peace process," he added. Cayetano pabor sa pagpapaliban ng eleksyon sa BARMM Nagpahayag ng suporta si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes sa pagpapaliban ng unang regular na eleksyon sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Aniya, mahalaga ito upang bigyan ng mas maraming panahon ang rehiyon na maghanda para sa eleksyon at mapanatili ang kapayapaan. Giit pa niya, mas makatuwirang ipagpaliban ang eleksyon kaysa ituloy ito sa May 11, 2025 kung tunay na nakatuon ang bansa sa kapayapaan sa rehiyon. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit sinusuportahan niya ang panukala (Senate Bill No. 2924 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 466) na naglalayong ipagpaliban ang eleksyon sa BARMM hanggang Oktubre 30, 2025. "It would be more logical to give them this entire year to prepare for the elections and allow them to set long-term targets for their region and budget -- targets that will shape the region in the next 5 to 10 years," pahayag ni Cayetano sa plenary session noong January 28, 2025. Hinimok din niya ang suporta para sa pagpapaliban ng eleksyon, na maaaring "makapagtipid sa gobyerno ng bilyun-bilyong piso." Bagama't dating kritiko siya ng Bangsamoro Basic Law, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kanyang dedikasyon sa kapayapaan sa rehiyon. "I'm glad that when we shook hands now with the Bangsamoro government, it was very warm because once upon a time we were debating harshly against each other," wika ni Cayetano. Kinilala rin ng senador ang malaking hamon sa mga pinuno ng BARMM sa pagpapatupad ng mga reporma lalo na't matagal nang mahirap ang rehiyon. "The reality is that if we go back to the status quo ante before the peace agreement, it would be dangerous for all of us," aniya. "We need to stay invested in the peace process," dagdag pa niya.

