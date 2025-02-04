PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 Poe on new PhilHealth chief We hope the new PhilHealth chief can breathe new life into the state health insurer that needs healing itself. The official faces a gargantuan task in making PhilHealth shape up to live up to its mandate of providing efficient, reliable and accessible universal healthcare to all Filipinos. PhilHealth members who now cough up higher premium contributions must feel the benefits of the healthcare system, or at least have a peace of mind that they can rely on it in case of need. The new PhilHealth management should also settle its remaining deficiencies to health workers, hospitals and other institutions. We are looking forward to the new PhilHealth leadership and we hope for a more responsive, efficient and just healthcare management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.