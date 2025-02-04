Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,611 in the last 365 days.

Poe on new PhilHealth chief

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release
February 4, 2025

Poe on new PhilHealth chief

We hope the new PhilHealth chief can breathe new life into the state health insurer that needs healing itself.

The official faces a gargantuan task in making PhilHealth shape up to live up to its mandate of providing efficient, reliable and accessible universal healthcare to all Filipinos.

PhilHealth members who now cough up higher premium contributions must feel the benefits of the healthcare system, or at least have a peace of mind that they can rely on it in case of need.

The new PhilHealth management should also settle its remaining deficiencies to health workers, hospitals and other institutions.

We are looking forward to the new PhilHealth leadership and we hope for a more responsive, efficient and just healthcare management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Poe on new PhilHealth chief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more