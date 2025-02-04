PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2025 BATO CALLS FOR 'MORE PERMANENT SOLUTION' TO MARILAQUE Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has called on the government to think of a "permanent solution" to minimize road mishaps along the Marilaque (Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon) Highway. "It's about time that the Highway Patrol Group of the PNP tightens its grip along the whole stretch of the Marilaque highway with the support of course of the local police and the LGUs," Dela Rosa said over the weekend. At the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing also on Monday, February 3, 2025, the senator had the chance to bring up the matter to the attention of Highway Patrol Group Director PBGen. Eleazar Mata. "Ang dami nang disgrasya diyan sa Marilaque Highway at ang dami nang mga nagkokomento bakit mahina ang law enforcement natin pagdating sa area na 'yan." dela Rosa said. The former PNP chief's comments came after yet another accident occurred recently that led to the death of a motorcycle rider and injury to some spectators along the highway in Barangay Cuyambay, Tanay. The said accident was the 13th to happen this year, according to reports. The senator urged the government to consult with public safety and road experts in crafting a strategy that would deter riders from using the road as a speed track. "Ang dami nang mga namatay na mga tila nag-e-exhibition na riders to the detriment not only of themselves kundi pati na rin 'yung ibang riding public na who are after safety. Pati bystanders' at pedestrians' lives are endangered by these people who seem to be... I don't know. For content purposes, ginagawa nila ito sa social media?," the former PNP Chief said. "We don't care whatever their motives are. What is important is we have to restore order along that national highway ng Marilaque para maiwasan na 'yung future accidents," the senator added. Dela Rosa also reiterated that the HPG should closely monitor reckless riders engaging in dangerous activity along the highway. "Ako, I am also using that highway 'pag weekend. Nagra-ride din ako diyan kaya feel ko kung ano 'yung kaligayahan ng isang rider makadaan sa lugar na 'yan. Pero 'yun lang, hindi natin maiwasan 'yung, I hate to use the term, "kamote riders." May riders talaga na (may) total disregard of safety. Isipin mo 'yung nasa national highway ka, mag-Superman-Superman ka...Parang Superman ka na lumilipad na wala nang control...Walang control dahil 'yung paa mo nasa malayo. These are reckless forms of riding. Ito dapat ang bantayan ninyo dahil ito talaga ang nagko-cause ng aksidente." ###

