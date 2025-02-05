PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Hontiveros Calls to Certify Wage Increase Bill as Urgent Senator Risa Hontiveros urged the President to certify the proposed wage increase bill as urgent, as millions of Filipino workers cannot afford further delays amid rising prices of basic goods and services. "Dapat nakakasabay ang sahod sa pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin, pamasahe, at monthly bills. Nothing is more urgent than raising our workers' wages. Kailangan nila ito ngayon," Hontiveros said. She warned that every delay pushes more families deeper into poverty. "Sa bawat araw na nadedelay ang pag-usad ng panukalang ito, mas maraming pamilya ang nalulubog sa kahirapan. Panawagan natin na i-certify urgent na ito." The House of Representatives has already approved on second reading House Bill No. 11376, a measure requiring all private sector employers, regardless of size, to provide workers with a ?200 daily wage increase. Meanwhile, on February 19, 2024, the Senate passed Senate Bill No. 2534, mandating a ?100 minimum wage hike, with Hontiveros ensuring that contractual, sub-contractual, and agency-hired workers are also covered. While she supports this legislated wage hike, Hontiveros said that it is only a step forward. "There is still a need to push for a ?1,200 daily living wage. Filipino workers deserve a decent salary that truly meets their needs," she said. At the same time, Hontiveros acknowledged the concerns of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) about the financial strain of wage hikes. She emphasized the need for government support to help MSMEs adapt to rising labor costs without compromising their sustainability. "Kailangan nating tulungan ang maliliit na negosyo na makasabay sa wage increase nang hindi sila nalulugi o napipilitang magsara. Dapat tiyakin ng gobyerno na may sapat na suporta sa kanila para sa kapakanan ng parehong manggagawa at employer," she concluded.

