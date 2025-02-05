PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 Key Cayetano bills pass Senate Final Reading Several key bills championed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano were approved on Third and Final Reading in the Senate on Monday as the 19th Congress nears its conclusion. The bills were passed during the Senate session on February 3, 2025, highlighting Cayetano's efforts to address key issues in economic development, education, and healthcare. BCDA charter amendments One of the major measures passed was Senate Bill No. 2647 which seeks to amend the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) charter. Cayetano, who sponsored the bill during his time as chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, emphasized the importance of the amendments in driving economic development. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," Cayetano said during deliberations. The bill includes provisions to extend the BCDA's corporate term by another 50 years, allow strategic land sales of some portions of former military bases, and allocate a portion of the proceeds from land sales to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund, among other reforms. Access to quality education As chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Cayetano's vision of improving access to quality education is becoming a reality with the passage of key education bills. The Senate advanced Senate Bill No. 2669 which amends the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Charter to establish PUP as the National Polytechnic University of the Philippines. The bill would grant the university greater autonomy, expand its academic offerings, and create a Center for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. "During the budget hearing, we found out that PUP is basically P12 per unit, while UP (University of the Philippines) is P1,500 per unit... yet, when it comes to awards and accomplishments, PUP has done an equally amazing job," Cayetano said. In addition, the Senate passed House Bill No. 9989 contained in Committee Report No. 434, which proposes renaming the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) to Pampanga State University. The Senate also passed House Bill No. 9988 contained in Committee Report No. 433 which seeks to elevate DHVSU's satellite campus in San Fernando to a full-fledged regular campus. Cayetano emphasized that these bills are part of a broader effort to ensure better and more equitable access to education for students, particularly those from lower-income families. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" he said. BHW welfare; virology research and vaccine development Another important measure, Senate Bill No. 2838 or the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) was also pushed forward. Co-authored by Cayetano, the bill seeks to grant these essential frontliners enhanced benefits such as hazard allowances and better access to training. Inspired by their dedication and hard work, Cayetano emphasized the need to properly support those working in healthcare at the grassroots level. "We should start properly compensating, assisting, and building up the skills of our BHWs, because they are our backbone for the efficient delivery of our overall health system," he said. Additionally, the Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2573, co-authored by Cayetano with bill sponsor Senator Pia Cayetano, which seeks to establish the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) to strengthen the country's capabilities in virology research, vaccine development, and disease prevention. With these bills now approved in the Senate, they will proceed to the bicameral conference before being sent to the President for approval. Mahahalagang panukalang batas ni Cayetano, pasado sa Senate Third Reading Sa nalalapit na pagtatapos ng 19th Congress ngayong linggo, ipinasa sa Third and Final Reading nitong Lunes ang ilang panukalang batas ni Cayetano. Nakatuon ang mga panukalang ito sa pagpapabuti ng ekonomiya, edukasyon, at pangangalagang pangkalusugan. Inaprubahan sila sa sesyon ng Senado nitong February 3, 2025. BCDA charter amendments Isa sa mga naipasa ay ang Senate Bill No. 2647 na naglalayong amyendahan ang charter ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Bilang sponsor ng panukala, binigyang diin ni Cayetano, na dating chair ng Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, ang kahalagahan nito sa pagpapaunlad sa ekonomiya ng bansa. "If we develop Bulacan and Clark economic zones correctly, it could really be a twin engine of development in our country, and it could really pull the massive urbanization out of Metro Manila and spur development in Central Luzon," wika niya. Kabilang din ang mga probisyon sa pagpapahaba ng corporate term ng BCDA ng karagdagang 50 taon, pagbebenta ng ilang bahagi ng mga dating military bases, at paglalaan ng bahagi ng kita sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund. Access sa de-kalidad ng edukasyon Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, ilang panukalang batas din ni Cayetano para sa pagpapabuti kalidad at abot-kayang edukasyon ang naipasa. Isinulong ng Senado ang Senate Bill No. 2669 na naglalayong amyendahan ang charter ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) upang kilalanin itong National Polytechnic University of the Philippines. Magbibigay ito sa unibersidad ng awtonomiya, palalawakin ang mga kurso nito, at lilikha ng Center for Artificial Intelligence at Emerging Technologies. "During the budget hearing, we found out that PUP is basically P12 per unit, while UP (University of the Philippines) is P1,500 per unit... yet, when it comes to awards and accomplishments, PUP has done an equally amazing job," wika ni Cayetano. Inaprubahan din ng Senado ang House Bill No. 9989 kasama ang Committee Report No. 434 na nagmumungkahing pangalanan ang Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) bilang Pampanga State University, at ang House Bill No. 9988 kasama ang Committee Report No. 433 na layong itaas ang satellite campus ng DHVSU sa San Fernando bilang full-fledged regular campus. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano na ang mga ito ay bahagi ng mas malawak na pagsisikap para sa pantay at abot-kayang edukasyon para sa mga estudyante, partikular sa mga mahihirap na pamilya. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" wika niya. BHW welfare; virology research at vaccine development Pasado na rin ang Senate Bill No. 2838 o ang Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) kung saan co-author si Cayetano. Ang panukalang batas na ito ay magpapabuti ng mga benepisyo para sa BHWs tulad ng hazard allowances at kinakailangan na pagsasanay. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagbibigay ng maayos na suporta sa mga BHW para sa lahat ng kanilang sakripisyo sa kanilang mga komunidad. "We should start properly compensating, assisting, and building up the skills of our BHWs, because they are our backbone for the efficient delivery of our overall health system," wika niya. Nagkakaisang inaprubahan din ng Senado ang Senate Bill No. 2573, kung saan co-author si Cayetano ng bill sponsor na si Senator Pia Cayetano, na naglalayong itatag ang Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) upang palakasin ang mga kakayahan ng bansa sa virology research, vaccine development, at pag-iwas sa sakit. Matapos aprubahan ng Senado sa mga panukalang batas na ito, inaasahang magpapatuloy ang mga ito sa bicameral conference bago pirmahan ng Pangulo.

