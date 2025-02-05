Timor-Leste Delegate to Forum Macau Signs $1 Billion Investment Framework Agreement

Sat. 01 of February of 2025, 09:44h

The Timor-Leste Delegate to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) signed an investment framework agreement with China's Caizi Group on January 24th, 2025, in Macau, to promote economic and trade development in the country.

The agreement provides for the implementation of various projects in commerce, housing, hotel, industry, tourism, agriculture and aquaculture sectors, with an estimated investment of around one billion US dollars. Among the planned initiatives is the creation of the Dili-Caizi Shopping Center, which will include a company headquarters building, a hotel, a convention center and a residential neighborhood.

To ensure the implementation and efficiency of the partnership, a joint working group will be set up to coordinate and promote investments. This mechanism will enable regular monitoring of project implementation and the exchange of information on the progress of cooperation.

Forum Macau is an intergovernmental platform created in 2003 by the government of the People's Republic of China, in cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries, with the aim of promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation between China and the Forum's member states.