Transportation Infrastructure Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% & Expected to Reach $3606.8 Billion from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to growing construction activities. By type, the roads & bridges segment dominated the market in 2021, in terms of revenue. Depending on application, the urban segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. On the basis of construction type, the new construction segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Transportation Infrastructure Market ," The Global Transportation Infrastructure Market Size was $1.8 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3606.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4225 In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 48% of the global transportation infrastructure market share.The design of transportation infrastructure must be responsive to the needs of the maritime, logistics, and transportation industries. Transportation infrastructure includes the construction and maintenance of roads, ports, bridges, railways, and airports.An increase in public investment in transportation infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient economic activities is expected to drive the growth of the global transportation infrastructure market. Moreover, the surge in demand for transportation of liquefied natural gas export by sea is expected to contribute to the market growth. Additionally, many industries depend on ocean shipping to import or export goods globally, which further grows the use of ports in the market. Furthermore, water travel is the most affordable mode of transportation. India has 116 rivers, which might connect to create a 35,000-kilometer network. Compared to 8–10% in China, logistics costs make up 18% of total production costs in India. In China, rivers make up 47% of all transportation, compared to 3.5% in India. With upgrades to the canal infrastructure, India's logistics costs might be significantly lowered.The Sagarmala project, which is centered on the nation's seaports, was launched by the government in March 2021. It is an $82 billion project that will be carried out through 2035. Under the Sagarmala initiative, 574 projects have been selected for implementation.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4225 The initiative attempts to utilize India's economic potential by leveraging its 7,500 km of coastline. The project also seeks to enhance the infrastructure for efficient freight transit to and from ports. Therefore, a government project aimed at improving transportation could spur the demand for infrastructure transportation.However, trade barriers are hindering the growth of the transportation infrastructure industry. Trade barriers include tariffs on imported goods, making imports more expensive and reducing demand. For instance, the U.S. imports from China were high compared to exports to China. The U.S. government introduced a tariff system to control imports and protect domestic businesses. Additionally, the construction and maintenance of port infrastructure require significant capital investment and long construction periods, which can serve as a barrier to market growth.The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a halt in logistics and manufacturing activities across the globe, disrupting supply chains and hindering the growth of the transportation infrastructure market. However, this situation is expected to improve as governments worldwide are relaxing restrictions to resume business activities.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4225 The use of automation in port infrastructure has grown over the years. The integration of IoT and AI for cargo and transport management can shorten the time necessary for waterway transport delivery. Hence, this is likely to offer new opportunities for market growth. A country's economic progress is aided by efficient trade activities, making seaports crucial for economic activities, particularly in coastal locations. Every year, the number of passengers traveling by sea and the volume of commodities transported by water increase substantially, contributing to the development of port infrastructure.The transportation industry plays a significant role in fostering regional and economic growth. It contributes significantly to the national integration of the global economy. Trade through the seas, bridges, and roads has a long history in various emerging nations, including India. In such a scenario, these infrastructures are crucial for economic activity in coastal regions. More infrastructure would be needed as the throughput of people and products increases.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global transportation infrastructure market trends and dynamics.• Depending on type, the roads & bridges segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.• By application, the urban segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.• On the basis of construction type, the new construction segment dominated the market in 2021.• Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

