Global Lamp Market Set for 5.3% CAGR Growth, Projected to Reach USD 23,858.60 Million by 2034 | FMI

The global lamp market is growing, fueled by energy-efficient solutions, smart lighting, and rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly options.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lamp market is expected to experience a substantial increase in growth rate as it reaches a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. Estimated at a value of around USD 14,227.30 million in 2024, the market is likely to grow to USD 23,858.60 million by 2034.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵Demand growth for the industry of lamps and lighting is heavily dominated by demand for energy efficiency. The greatest impact has come from LED, where extended long-term durability as well as cost-saving potential can ensure its prime position in the market.With growing public awareness about ecological sustainability, a growing demand can be observed to adopt more ecological and intelligent forms of lighting solutions. Furthermore, smart home interfaces have hastened the uptake for lighting solutions by providing remote accessibility, automation attributes, and performance efficiency.

𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

Several crucial factors are likely to propel further growth in lamp market going forward:

𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: There is a rising consumer demand for eco-friendly, sustainable lighting solutions due to growing environmental awareness.

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀: Policies promoting energy-efficient technologies and providing incentives for green products are driving the adoption of advanced lighting solutions.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 & 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹-𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴: Lighting solutions that promote wellness—such as dimmable color temperatures and intensity—are fast gaining popularity with consumers seeking a healthier living environment.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰:

The region offers substantial growth potential, particularly in China and India, driven by urbanization, increased disposable income, and the rising adoption of energy-efficient lighting. China, in particular, is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: The demand for smart lighting solutions is growing due to the popularity of home automation. In addition, strict energy efficiency regulations are pushing the market toward more sustainable options.

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Europe is witnessing a strong demand for LED lighting, with a focus on energy savings and carbon reduction. Smart lighting solutions are becoming more common in both residential and commercial spaces, fueled by government initiatives promoting energy savings.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

Some of the major hurdles for the lamp market are that the advanced lighting technologies are capital-intensive. While the energy-efficient solutions such as LEDs and smart lighting systems would bring long-term savings, some businesses and consumers cannot afford their high initial investment, which may delay widespread penetration. Moreover, the lack of awareness about the benefits of such technologies is an issue that inhibits their penetration in some markets.Environmental issues are another challenge. For example, CFLs, some of the new lamp technologies, contain mercury and other hazardous materials, raising questions about disposal and environmental impact. In addition, compatibility issues with existing home infrastructure or concerns over the cost of integrating smart lighting systems can make consumers less enthusiastic about embracing the new solutions and limit market growth.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The global lamp market is dominated by many companies providing lamps in different sizes. Hence, the increased competition has made the players in the sector more focused on mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to extend their presence globally.While the lighting solutions industry comprises local and international firms, a number of multinational lighting fixture manufacturers are dominant, and often buy up regional companies to expand their market share. Even though the lamp and lighting market appears mature and saturated, there is still a lot of potential for growth with new product developments.

𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀

• Signify (Philips Lighting)
• OSRAM GmbH
• Herman Miller Inc.
• Inter IKEA B.V.
• Artemide S.p.A.
• Pablo Design
• Lutron Electronics
• Koncept Inc.
• OttLite Technologies
• Flos S.p.A.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲

• Desk Lamp
• Floor Lamp

𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲

• Reading Lamp
• Decorative Lamp

𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

• Residential
• Commercial

𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻

• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia and Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa 