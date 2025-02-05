Safari Tourism in Africa Poised for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach 34,564.9 Million by 2033 | FMI

Safari Tourism in Africa Market Safari Tourism in Africa Market Overviews

The Safari Tourism in Africa market is poised for growth, fueled by rising demand for adventure, luxury, and wildlife experiences

According to the latest report by Future Market Insights, the Safari Tourism in Africa is estimated to reach a revenue of USD 18,014.3 million by the end of 2023. The market is expected to grow at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, thereby reaching around USD 34,564.9 million by 2033. This growth is attributed to a number of factors such as increased per capita income, increased spending on tourism, and an overall increase in the global GDP.

𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

The main motivators for the increased influx of safari tourism in Africa are increased per capita income, which increases demand for distinct and adventurous experiences as a source of travel. With increasing disposable incomes, tourists are ready to spend on vacation products that provide unique, experiential adventures. Expanding middle-income groups within urban sectors and overall increased tourism spending in global economies increase the trend.There is also an increase in demand because of the growth in emerging markets as well as a high global GDP. Besides, tourists seek more personalized, or customized experiences, with new concepts like ethno-tourism winning popularity. Such a shift towards trends of tailored and experience-driven tourism plays a major role in the market's growth.𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀One of the key emerging trends in the safari tourism market is luxury safaris. Exclusive, luxury safaris allow travelers to indulge in Africa's wildlife and tribal life with the privilege of staying in the best places and comfort money can buy. Combining adventure with the luxury component is a one-of-a-kind model between tribal and modern vacation experiences, attracting premium tourist classes who prefer to spend on comfort when they go on a safari.

Another trend is toward safari experiences in wildlife photography and sightseeing. As more and more tourists aim to capture the beauty of African wildlife, there is a gradual shift in the safari tours offered to accommodate such interest. Such a trend attracts photography enthusiasts, but at the same time, it also tends to make the safari experience much more focused on immersive and educative nature interaction, thus pushing the market ahead.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

Africa safari tourism faces several hurdles that may dampen its expansion. The prices attached to the safari packages render these experiences not easily accessible to a broader range of people. In addition, the relatively narrow target population cuts down on the market size. Secondly, negative perceptions of Africa as a risk destination, fears over wildlife exposure, and dangers in air travel will discourage a number of tourists from booking their safaris.Other major issues are related to wildlife safety, security in some parts, and restricted access to certain basic services. Another challenge includes stringent laws concerning wildlife protection and environmental issues that could impact the development of safari tourism unless the same is properly addressed.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸Top safari tour operators strive for high-end packages to their users, thereby helping them gain higher market shares of the global scene. Companies today are merging into acquisitions and developing strategic partnerships so as to develop their regional expansions. Major safari operators are increasingly integrating the current technologies of virtual reality, AI, and Internet of Things within their services.Africa boasts over 50 safari parks that draw tourists from all corners of the globe. Notable destinations include Mala Game Reserve, Serengeti National Park, Okavango Delta, Mana Pools National Park, Moremi Game Reserve, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, Phinda Game Reserve, Masai Mara National Reserve, Ruaha National Park, South Luangwa National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, Selous Game Reserve, Kidepo Valley National Park, and Kgalagadi Transfront, among others.

𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆

𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀
• Airlines
• Hotel Companies
• Car Rental
• Train
• Tour Operators
• Government Bodies

𝗕𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀
• OTA (Online Travel Agency)
• Traditional Travel Agencies
• TMC's (Travel Management Companies)
• Corporate Buyers
• Aggregators

𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗴𝗲
• Under 18
• 18-25
• 26-35
• 36-45
• 46-55
• Over 55

𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰
• Male
• Female
• Kids

𝗕𝘆 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆
• Domestic
• International

𝗕𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
• Corporate
• Family
• Couples
• Youth Groups
• Single Tourists

𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
• Adventure Safari
• Private Safari
• Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹
• Phone Booking
• Online Booking
• In Person Booking Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

