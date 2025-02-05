Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to Reach $3.4 Bn & Growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1828 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesSurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases, rise in awareness regarding efficacy of nuclear medicine equipment for early diagnosis of different type of cancers, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. However, high cost and lack of availability of efficient data and evidence regarding nuclear medicine equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments to promote research and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.Nuclear Medicine Market SegmentationBy Product:Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)Positron Emission Tomography (PET)By Application:OncologyNeurologyCardiologyOther ApplicationsBy End User:HospitalsImaging CentersAcademic and Research InstitutesBy Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)North America to continue its lead position by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1828 Leading Market PlayersSimen HealthineersFujifilm HoldingsCanon IncDigirad CorporationMediso Medical Imaging SystemsSurgicEye GmbHGeneral Electric CompanyKoninklijke Philips N.V.Bozlu HoldingNuerosoft Medical SystemsAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

