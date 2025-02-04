[EXTERNAL] Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Travels to Florida; Leads Discussions on Crisis Resolution, Recovery

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO FLORIDA TO LEAD DISCUSSIONS ON CRISIS RESOLUTION AND RECOVERY AT INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 4, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to lead discussions on Alternative Dispute Resolution at the International Institute for Crisis Prevention and Resolution’s annual meeting in Florida. As part of the panel, Governor Green will share valuable insights and best practices drawn from the state’s response to the August 2023 Maui wildfires, offering a perspective on how Hawai‘i is navigating its recovery. Additionally, Governor Green will meet with experts in mental health and the justice system who have developed national best practice approaches to crisis response, deflection from arrest, and diversion into services and housing for individuals with complex health and mental needs, many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

Even while traveling, Governor Green’s first obligation is to Hawai‘i, ensuring he remains fully engaged in his duties including meetings, calls and administrative responsibilities with the executive Cabinet.

The Governor will depart Hawai‘i on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2025, and return on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2025. During his absence, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]