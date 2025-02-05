Disrupting The Runway: Pamela S. Privette’s hiTechMODA Brings Innovation and Inclusivity To The Fashion Industry

hiTechMODA Logo NYFW hiTechMODA Season 11, Elena Collection at Gotham Hall, New York City (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic) Pamela S. Privette, Founder hiTechMODA Productions (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget everything you know about fashion events. hiTechMODA, founded by visionary entrepreneur Pamela S. Privette, is shaking up the industry with its groundbreaking approach to fashion shows, seamlessly blending technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. More than just another runway event, hiTechMODA is redefining how designers, models, and brands connect with a global audience—without sacrificing artistry or integrity.hiTechMODA Fashion Events is a premier production company that delivers high-end, professionally executed runway shows featuring an eclectic mix of emerging and established designers. The brand is built on a foundation of innovation, technology, and inclusivity, giving independent designers a high-profile platform to showcase their work in an environment that rivals the top names in fashion.The company hosts multiple events throughout the year, including its flagship New York Fashion Week (NYFW) showcases and various national and international productions. Events take place in top-tier venues across New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Paris, and beyond, offering global exposure to designers who otherwise might not have access to elite fashion platforms.Pamela S. Privette isn’t just running a fashion event—she’s leading a fashion movement. With a background in business, logistics, and production, Privette recognized a glaring void in the industry: a lack of opportunity for talented but underrepresented designers. In 2018, she launched hiTechMODA with the mission of democratizing fashion, making it more tech-savvy, inclusive, and globally connected.Under her leadership, hiTechMODA has become one of the fastest-growing independent fashion event platforms in the U.S., attracting designers, models, and sponsors who want to align with a brand that represents the future of fashion rather than its past.“Fashion is about expression, and expression should never be limited. At hiTechMODA, we believe in giving designers and models from all backgrounds the platform they deserve, while leveraging technology to push the industry forward. Our goal is to create a space where creativity, sustainability, and inclusivity thrive on the same stage.”In an industry that often prioritizes exclusivity and outdated traditions, hiTechMODA is breaking barriers by making high-fashion runways accessible, diverse, and future-forward. Five elements set the business apart from others in the industry:• Tech-Driven Fashion: hiTechMODA embraces cutting-edge digital integration, live streaming, and social media amplification, ensuring designers gain international visibility beyond the runway.• Sustainability Focus: With an emphasis on eco-friendly fashion, hiTechMODA works with designers committed to responsible sourcing, ethical production, and waste reduction.• Inclusivity at Every Level: Unlike traditional fashion events, hiTechMODA spotlights models of all sizes, ages, and ethnicities, ensuring that the runway represents real people.• Accessible Luxury: hiTechMODA delivers world-class production value at an attainable price point, making it possible for independent designers to showcase their work alongside household names.• Unparalleled Industry Exposure: From social media influencers to major press outlets, hiTechMODA bridges the gap between designers and the fashion elite.About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com I: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

