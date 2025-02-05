Radiology Information System Market growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A radiology information system is mostly used in the conjugation with picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, and image archives. Moreover, these systems provide benefits, such as reliability and privacy as they are only accessible to the authorized users. Furthermore, increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, owing to rise in geriatric populations drives the growth of the market. Also, growth of the healthcare industry in emerging countries and advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries propel the radiology information system market.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “The global radiology information system market size was $1,051.60 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,141.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2030″. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.Request Sample Copy of Report:Report coverage & details:A major driver in radiology information system market growth. Furthermore, radiology information systems increase the efficiency of record keeping and billing activities.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.Key Takeaways:The integrated segment to continue its leadership status by 2030.The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.North America to continue its lead position by 2030.The radiology information system market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. A number of players in the radiology information system market is expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type, the integrated segment dominated the radiology information system market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increase in demand for efficient hospital information management system. Depending on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population.The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals, such as hospitals, office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers, and others. The market is mainly driven by rise in geriatric population and increase in investment in the healthcare industry. However, increasing concerns regarding safety and security of patient data, can limit radiology information system market growth.Market Segmentation:-By Type:IntegratedStandaloneBy Component:HardwareSoftwareServicesBy Deployment Mode:Web-BasedCloud-BasedOn-PremiseBy End User:HospitalsOffice-Based PhysiciansHealthcare PayersBy Region:Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Request for Customization:Regional Growth Dynamics:North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and large government spending on healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for healthcare facilities owing to rapid growth of the population.Leading Market Players:General Electric CompanyAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.Carestream Health, IncCerner CorporationEpic Systems CorporationIBMKoninklijke Philips N.V.McKesson CorporationMedInformatix, IncSiemens AGFor Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1128 Key Findings of the Study:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging radiology information system market trends and dynamics.Depending on type, the integrated segment dominated the radiology information system market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By end user, the hospitals segment registered highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the radiology information system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the radiology information system industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth radiology information system market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.