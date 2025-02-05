Vanderbilt in Vogue

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Vogue CS)

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Celebrates Vogue Czech Cover with Exclusive February 11th Launch Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, philanthropist and International recording artist, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is set to commemorate her prestigious Vogue Magazine CS cover with an exclusive reception on February 11th, 2025 co-hosted by Michaela Seewald, Publisher of Vogue Czech Republic & Slovakia. The highly anticipated celebration will bring together a distinguished guest list of industry leaders, celebrities, and tastemakers in an evening of luxury, fashion, and culture.Held at the Campbell Bar in Grand Central Station, the event will serve as a tribute to Vanderbilt Costin’s influence across music, business, and the fashion world. As a direct descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she continues to shape modern culture while honoring her family’s historic legacy. Her feature in Vogue Czech underscores her multifaceted career and the global impact of her entrepreneurial ventures.“I am deeply honored to grace the cover of Vogue CS and to celebrate this milestone with so many remarkable individuals,” said Vanderbilt Costin. “This event is more than just a celebration—it’s a reflection of passion, perseverance, and the boundless possibilities within fashion, music, and business.”Vanderbilt Costin has built an impressive career, not only as a Billboard-charting singer-songwriter but also as a trailblazing entrepreneur. She is the founder of SohoMuse, the premier professional network for creatives, and has made significant strides in the fashion and luxury industries through her various ventures. Her Vogue Czech feature highlights her achievements and her commitment to empowering creatives globally.The February celebration will include an exclusive showcase of limited-edition framed artwork from Vogue CS’s January 2025 issue. In addition, the Director of grand central station will also be on-hand to provide a behind-the-scenes tour for guests. The event is expected to attract figures from fashion, entertainment, family offices, business and the investment community, solidifying its status as one of the more anticipated gatherings around the upcoming New York Fashion Week.The event will also provide a platform to spotlight her ongoing philanthropic efforts, further showcasing her dedication to social impact.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

