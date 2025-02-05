Fire-Rated Doors Market is Expected to Reach $60.1 Billion & Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fire-rated doors market has experienced significant growth over the past decade, driven by increasing building safety concerns and stringent fire protection regulations. Many emerging countries have made the installation of fire-rated doors mandatory in commercial and public buildings, which is fueling global demand. Moreover, stringent building safety regulations in developed nations are expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period. According to a report by Allied Market Research titled "𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Mechanism, Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global fire-rated doors market size is projected to reach $60.1 billion by 2027, growing from $42.2 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The metal segment held the largest share of the global fire-rated doors market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06524 The market is anticipated to grow due to increasing urbanization and population growth. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding fire safety and growing demand for commercial and non-residential buildings are expected to drive market expansion. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent building safety regulations, further boosting the adoption of fire-rated doors. Infrastructure development initiatives by governments are also contributing to the market's growth. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as India and China present lucrative opportunities for the fire-rated doors market. However, the industry is facing pricing pressures due to increased competition, which could hinder growth.The increasing number of construction projects and the rising demand for durable doors in non-residential spaces are key factors fueling market expansion. Fire-rated doors are available in various materials, including wood, metal, glass, and composites. Among these, steel fire-rated doors are particularly popular due to their robustness, durability, aesthetic appeal, and ease of customization. These properties contribute to market growth, as leading manufacturers are developing high-quality fire-rated doors. For example, Technocrats Security System Private Limited, an India-based company, offers highly durable and efficient fire-rated doors. The metal segment accounted for a significant market share in 2019 due to the high fire resistance, aesthetic appearance, and strength of metal doors.Rising awareness of building safety and the prevention of property damage in fire incidents are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increased investment in commercial and residential construction is projected to further drive demand for fire-rated doors. Strict government regulations on building safety are compelling builders and property owners to adopt fire-rated doors, contributing to market expansion. The growing population and increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces, along with strict safety regulations, are further fueling market growth. The demand for fire-rated doors in the residential sector is also increasing, as homeowners seek to replace conventional doors with fire-resistant alternatives for enhanced safety.The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global fire-rated doors market, as lockdowns and restrictions forced manufacturers to halt operations. This disruption led to supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and delays in construction projects, negatively affecting sales. Additionally, companies in the fire-rated doors sector experienced order cancellations and reduced demand. However, the market is expected to recover gradually as restrictions ease and construction activities resume. One notable trend emerging from the pandemic is the increasing demand for automatic fire-rated doors, which minimize physical contact and enhance hygiene in residential and commercial spaces. As businesses and construction projects restart, fire-rated door manufacturers will need to scale up production to meet growing demand and compensate for lost revenue. Strategic partnerships and collaborations among manufacturers can help accelerate recovery and improve market competitiveness.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06524 The global fire-rated doors market is segmented based on mechanism, material, end user, and region. By mechanism, the market is categorized into swinging fire doors, sliding fire doors, folding fire doors, and others. The swinging fire doors segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally. Based on material, the market is divided into wood, metal, glass, and composites, with metal leading the segment. In terms of end users, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, with the commercial sector accounting for the largest market share.Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, and stringent fire safety regulations are driving demand for fire-rated doors. Government investments in infrastructure development and commercial projects further contribute to market growth. For example, the Indian government has implemented several initiatives to enhance building safety and promote fire-resistant construction materials, positively impacting the fire-rated doors market. Similarly, China is witnessing significant investments in commercial construction and residential developments, further boosting demand for fire-rated doors.Key findings from the study indicate that the metal segment dominated the global fire-rated doors market in 2019. The swinging fire door segment is projected to generate the highest revenue globally. The non-residential sector accounted for a major market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing construction activities and government regulations.The competitive landscape of the fire-rated doors market includes major players such as Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation. These companies are actively investing in research and development to introduce innovative and durable fire-rated doors. Key strategies adopted by market players include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06524 The global fire-rated doors market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing safety regulations, urbanization, and rising demand for fire-resistant doors in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted market growth, the sector is expected to recover steadily, with increasing adoption of automatic fire-rated doors. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be a key growth driver, supported by government investments in infrastructure and construction. As the market evolves, manufacturers will continue to focus on technological advancements, material innovations, and strategic collaborations to maintain their competitive edge and meet the growing demand for fire-rated doors worldwide.

