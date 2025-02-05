Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market is Projected to Reach USD 930.9 Million by 2033 Growing at a 3.0% CAGR | FMI

Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Regional Analysis of Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Industry

The lack of awareness about rare diseases like prurigo nodularis and available treatment options is anticipated to impede market growth.

United Kingdom is said to hold a profitable market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of prurigo nodularis disorder in the region expanding at a CAGR of 2.1%.” — Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global prurigo nodularis treatment market is set for significant expansion, with estimates placing its value at USD 693.3 million in 2023, according to a recent report from Future Market Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the next decade, potentially reaching USD 930.9 million by 2033.Prurigo nodularis, a rare and debilitating dermatological condition, is characterized by intensely itchy, inflamed nodules that severely impact patients' quality of life. Due to rising awareness and increased research into rare diseases, the regulatory environment is becoming more favorable, with accelerated approval pathways expediting the introduction of new treatments. This shift, along with ongoing advancements in orphan drug development, is expected to drive greater investment in innovative therapies, further fueling market growth. As demand for effective treatment solutions continues to rise, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on new drug formulations and targeted therapies to address this unmet medical need.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 • 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 – The increasing number of reported cases worldwide has led to greater demand for effective treatments.• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 – Emerging biologics, targeted therapies, and novel corticosteroids are expanding treatment options.• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 – Improved awareness among healthcare providers and patients is leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention.• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – Key pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development, with promising therapies receiving regulatory approvals.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:• The global prurigo nodularis treatment market grew at a steady pace of 2.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2022.• Europe continues to be the leading market, accounting for 58.6% of global revenue share in 2022.• Germany, a key European market, is expected to maintain its dominance, growing at a robust CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.• North America held a 14.9% revenue share in the prurigo nodularis treatment market in 2022, with further expansion anticipated.• The Japanese market is considered one of the most developed globally, with a market share of 4.0%.• China's growing economy has resulted in a significant market boom, with a projected CAGR of 3.6%.• Capsaicin cream remains a market leader, accounting for 40.34% of the prurigo nodularis treatment market share in 2022.• Retail pharmacies have been a major distribution channel, representing 53.10% of revenue share in 2022.As treatment options for prurigo nodularis continue to improve, the market is poised for continued growth driven by innovative therapies, regulatory support, and expanding awareness. With key players focusing on research and development, the next decade looks promising for the treatment of this rare condition."Innovations in new treatment options and increasing demand for capsaicin cream are the prominent drivers to raise the market growth of the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment", says comments a Future Market Insights Analyst.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞-
• Bayer AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Sanofi SA
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Novartis AG
• Celgene Corporation
• Galderma SA (Nestle Skin Health Company)
• VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

𝖲𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗂𝗆𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝖺𝗇𝗍 𝖽𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗅𝗈𝗉𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗄𝖾𝗒 𝗉𝗅𝖺𝗒𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝖺𝗋𝖾:
• In June 2023, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced results from an interim analysis of Cohort 1 of the Phase 3 THOR study, evaluating treatment with BALVERSA(erdafitinib) versus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic or unresectable urothelial carcinoma (UC) and selected fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) gene alterations who had received prior treatment with an anti-programmed death ligand 1 (PD-[L]1) agent.
• The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) and reduced the risk of death by 36 percent. 1 Following the accelerated approval of BALVERSAin 2019, these confirmatory data were featured in a Late-Breaking Presentation Session (Abstract # LBA4619) at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀:
• Corticosteroidso Topicalo Oralo Emollientso Capsaicin Creamo Antihistamineso Anticonvulsantso Antidepressantso Neurokinin 1 Receptor (NK1R)o Opiate Receptor Antagonistso Others
𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• South Asia
• East Asia
• Oceania
• The Middle East & Africa Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

